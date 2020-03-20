The first shopping mall to close down in Romania due to Coronavirus

Băneasa Shopping City in Bucharest is the first shopping mall in Romania that announced total closure during March 23-April 16, except for the supermarket and pharmacies, “in order to protect both customers and retailers in the light of the Coronavirus pandemic”.

“Băneasa Shopping City considers it is its duty to protect the community, customers, retailers, and employees working here on a daily basis, as health and safety are a constant priority.

It’s out voluntary decision to temporarily suspend the shopping center’s entire activity, during March 23-April 16 or until the state of emergency declared by the authorities will be lifted. Carrefour supermarket will be the EXCEPTION, and will be opened as so far, from 08:00hrs to 22:00hrs, as well as the pharmacies (opened from 10:00hrs to 22:00hrs),” says a press release.

“The international expertise, the authorities and experts recommend social distancing as the only efficient method to prevent the virus spread and it is in the superior interest of the entire local community to respect this recommendation and adopt preventive measures“.