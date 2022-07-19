The first software robot for automating repetitive processes in factories launched on UiPath Marketplace

A Romanian provider of digital solutions for Industry 5.0 established in Oradea, achieved the first industrial integration on the UiPath Marketplace platform by listing the original automation for production processes in industry.

“This is a UiPath software robot that is triggered by certain events generated by the production data that OCTAVIC monitors; this particular use case automates end-of-shift and and-of-order reporting flows, processes that consume unnecessary time and cannot be tracked transparently in many factories. Technology thus contributes to saving thousands of sheets of paper per month and eliminating hundreds of hours of repetitive human work from factories,” said Paul Harfaş, co-founder of OCTAVIC.

“It’s just one example of the many benefits that integrating the OCTAVIC digital system with RPA can offer to factory managers, who can now encourage teams to contribute creatively to the production process, no longer being busy with tasks that robots can take over,” adds Felix Blaga, OCTAVIC co-founder.

The unique technology developed in partnership with prestigious foreign universities, transforms conventional factories into smart units, by streamlining production processes. The factories that have incorporated the digital system save time, money and energy by reducing costs, unproductive waiting times and human errors, and through optimal planning they manage to make the most of their production capacity. The company’s objective, a scale-up that has so far digitized the largest European brands in the pharma, tobacco, food&beverage and automotive industries, is to contribute significantly to the efforts of industrial producers to reach ESG targets by integrating technology specific to Industry 5.0.

The listing of the solution on the UiPath Marketplace assures the company to increase its monthly recurring revenue by up to 20%, given that the OCTAVIC digital system has already ensured its openness to new markets by adding additional modules. “We are expanding beyond the B2B sector and now addressing a wider range of customers, from new sectors and industries. In addition, if until now we were addressing directly to 75% of the departments of a factory – most of them being those directly related to the shopfloor – now we can also meet the needs of other operational areas, such as human resources, where we can track the performance of operators, financial departments, to calculate the total costs of energy consumed with a product or a customer, in just a few seconds”, adds Paul Harfaș.

Industry 5.0 refers to the use of digital cyber-physical systems, from the concept of Industry 4.0, to reduce the carbon footprint of industry and make production processes more energy efficient. The concept is contained in a European directive, with the aim of facilitating the achievement of ESG targets for industry.

UiPath Marketplace is the largest online library of software robots (RPA – Robotic Process Automation), with wide applicability in various fields and industries. With the help of RPA components, companies that integrate automations from the platform streamline their repetitive internal processes by eliminating errors and repetitive work.