The first technology-driven Real Estate Showroom Concept launched in Romania

InteRo Property Development, owned by the Canadian Topolinski family, takes innovation in real estate to the next level with the launch of Pajurei 3 Residence Showroom Concept, a state-of-the-art, technology-driven concept that revolutionizes clients’ experience in the exclusive market of luxury real estate.

Ashton Topolinski, Head of Marketing & Branding and creator of this unprecedented concept, says: “Pajurei 3 Residence is our first luxury project and our marketing approach needed to stand out from what all the other top developers in Bucharest were doing. Alongside our design team, we started working on this project in January, conducting interviews with ten of the best interior design and architecture companies in Romania, meeting dozens of designers, week after week, to find the right partners that shared our vision and could materialize it. Eventually, we were joined by Delta Studio and Modular Plus, and together we developed Pajurei 3 Residence Showroom Concept, a one-stop shop for InteRo’s brand that embodies progressive technology and innovative design mentality.”

The showroom, opened on the project’s location (an exclusive area in Pajura, Northern Bucharest) is made of 8 luxury containers (each with a 15-sqm area), plus a terrace, and includes a generous tech area (the Technology Hub) designed to offer visitors a unique and interactive experience. Clients may thus explore InteRo’s custom digital universe, InteRoVerse, on 4 large screen TVs and a custom monitor, and use Virtual Reality headsets to visit the apartments available within the Pajurei 3 Residence project.

In the Design Centre area clients can work with Delta Studio interior designers to select luxury finishes and customize their new home. While waiting, they have access to a luxury bar and lounge area aimed at providing the classiest customer experience. The Marketing Client Journey has been carefully designed to make buyer decisions easier and walk clients through the entire purchasing process, from their first visit to the showroom until their transition in the Pajurei 3 Residence Member Club.

Construction works for the first phase of the project, comprising 90 apartments, begin this fall and are scheduled for completion in Fall 2025. In the end, the project will feature 163 luxury living units, including 3-room Penthouses and 4-room Penthouses with their own private rooftop garden. Members of the Pajurei 3 Residence community will enjoy luxurious common amenities such as an outdoor pool with a barbecue area, a well-equipped fitness centre, a party room, English Courtyard, playgrounds, and a movie theatre where they can entertain and relax.

Michael Topolinski III, founder of InteRo, adds: “We are excited to have reached this important milestone in our journey in Romanian Real Estate. Pajurei 3 Residence is a first-of-its-kind experience for Romanian clients, featuring next level luxury design elements and state-of-the-art technological innovation. Such a unique concept required a similarly unique, groundbreaking marketing experience and this is exactly what our marketing and design team led by Ashton delivered. I am proud to see InteRo remain committed to our promise to drive the overall growth of Romanian Real Estate market in terms of standards and civic responsibility. The showroom’s Grand Opening last night was a memorable event and I want to thank our partners and our guests for having shared with us the excitement.”