The first train with cereal from Ukraine reaches Galati Port

The first train transporting grain from Ukraine has reached the port in Galati, eastern Romania. The train was brought on the broad-gauge railway line directly to the ‘Anghel Saligny’ silo in the Port Docuri Galati.

Grain from Ukraine will arrive in fleets of 20 wagons each, delivered on the broad-gauge line from Ukraine, via Giurgiulesti, 60 wagons being already in the Republic of Moldova’s customs. They will be stored in the “Anghel Saligny” silo, which has a capacity of 25,000 tonnes, from where they will be picked up by ships bound for Turkey.

“We hope that once these trains are unblocked, on this silo, on the new line, we will have an increase in the amount of freight that can be operated, with grain and not only, from Ukraine. We are happy that we have the first train that arrives in the port of Galati, on a broad-gauge line, with goods from Ukraine. A shunting locomotive, from the port, will carry out the maneuver of introducing and removing the wagons from the operating front, with the first ship also due next week to take over the goods, which will be stored in the silo. Tonight [Wednesday night – ed.n.] we are waiting for the first 20 wagons. The ship that is due to arrive at the port of Galati has a capacity of around 6,000 tonnes, which means that the ships will come once a week. As regards the flow towards Constanta, at the present, considering the levels of the Danube, we have no problems, we have no restrictions, there is a restriction of 1.80 m, which does not affect the transport of 2,000-tonne barges from Galati on the Danube-Black Sea Canal to Constanta,” said the deputy director of the Galati Maritime Danube Ports Administration (APDM), Dan Tivilichi said on Wednesday.