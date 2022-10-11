The first vertical greenhouse inaugurated in Romania

Kaufland and Ultragreens, previously known as Microgreens Romania, are inaugurating the first vertical farming unit in Romania, whose production will be entirely directed to the sale in the retailer’s stores. Green Hub Kaufland by Ultragreens is an extensive environmental and smart agriculture project, oriented towards new trends in healthy consumption and in line with the UN sustainable development agenda.

The investment of Ultragreens, the main producer of micro-plants and aromatic plants in Romania, for the development of Green Hub Kaufland by Ultragreens, amounts to 350,000 euros.

The entire operating cycle of the unit was taken into account in order to develop a sustainable long-term activity, so the greenhouse was built in close proximity to the Kaufland Ploiești Logistics Center, to reduce the logistics chain of transport and the impact on the environment.

“Green Hub Kaufland by Ultragreens is more than a sustainable project for us. It is a new stage in the partnership we already have with Ultragreens, through which we expand the assortment of microgreenhouses and fresh plants in Kaufland hypermarkets. Macrosera is equipped with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient technologies and proposes a model of responsible agriculture, in accordance with international standards regarding environmental protection. Production will be fully directed to 65 of our stores in Romania“, said Marco Hößl – CEO Kaufland Romania & Republic of Moldova.

“Two years ago, we installed the first Microgreenhouses in the Kaufland stores in Bucharest, with plants grown directly in the premises of the hypermarkets – it was our first step towards urban, hyper-localized agriculture. I have always believed in indoor vertical farming solutions as an answer to some of the biggest problems facing the population at the moment: the need for pesticide-free food, food instability, pollution, waste of resources. We found in Kaufland the ideal partner, with whom we innovate here, right at home, for sustainable and sustainable agriculture, with the benefits of a healthy diet, for a socially responsible future“, said Cristian Tudor, Founder of Ultragreens (Microgreens).

The annual production of around 60 tons of the hub will be fully distributed in the Kaufland hypermarket network. To develop this partnership and ensure a constant flow of fresh plants throughout the network of 157 hypermarkets, a second Green Hub unit will be built in Turda by Ultragreens.

The production facility is installed in a modern industrial hall with a footprint of 180 m2 and a cultivation area of ​​1250 m2, obtained by overlapping seven cultivation areas. Plants are grown efficiently all year round, with 95% less water consumption compared to traditional farming. Production cycles vary between 10 and 20 days, being cultivated varieties of salads, radishes, broccoli or chives, as well as aromatic plants, grown in a hydroponic regime.

The plants are also grown with the help of UV rays, using LED bulbs with minimal energy consumption, while the closed system of vertical cultivation allows for sustainable agriculture, which excludes soil pollution with pesticides and fertilizers.