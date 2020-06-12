The Foreign Investors Council – FIC has a new executive team

This week, the Foreign Investors Council – FIC re-elected Ramona Jurubiță, Country Managing Partner KPMG Romania as FIC president. She will be supported by Eric Stab, Chairman & CEO of ENGIE Romania, Executive Director ENGIE Eastern Europe and Cristian Secoșan, CEO, Siemens Romania as vice-presidents. Daniel Anghel, PwC Board member and Tax and Legal Services Leader, has been appointed as treasurer.

The objective that FIC assumed from the very beginning – contributing through its activities to the improvement of the business environment through dialogue and constant public consultations with the public authorities and all the relevant actors – remains central to all FIC projects and all its actions. FIC will continue to work, advocate for and promote the sustainable economic development of Romania through investments, particularly in a period characterized by new challenges at the global level.

Ramona Jurubiță: “I thank my colleagues from the FIC Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me. We will continue to contribute to the building of a resilient, diversified and high value-added economy for Romania. The reconfiguration of investments globally and regionally represents an opportunity in which the FIC can play two crucial roles in ensuring that our country is perceived as an attractive investment destination.

First, as investors already present in Romania, we are very good ambassadors when it comes to contributing to the promotion of the country as an attractive destination for investments. We must be aware that Romania is and will continue to be in competition with other countries in attracting these investments and therefore a proactive approach, both from the authorities and the business environment is more than necessary.

Secondly, our experience, desire and involvement in building relationships based on dialogue and transparency with the authorities, is an important starting point to be used in developing sound public policies that would stimulate both the continued investment of companies already present in Romania , but also attracting potential foreign direct investment in Romania.

Thus, in the next period, the FIC’s priority will be towards the role of investments as an important source for a sustainable economic recovery, while balancing Romania’s short- and medium-term financing needs.”

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) has, starting with May, a new Board of Directors that includes 15 members:

Daniel ANGHEL, PwC Romania, Tax and Legal Services Leader

Dan BADIN, Deloitte, Tax and Legal Partner-in-Charge

Francois BLOCH, BRD-GSG, CEO

Liudmila CLIMOC, Orange Romania, CEO

Dana CONSTANTINESCU, GSK Romania, General Manager

Alexey GOLOVIN, KMG International, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer

Steven van GRONINGEN, Raiffeisen Bank, President &CEO

Ramona JURUBITA, KPMG Romania, Country Managing Partner

Ivan LOKERE, Alinso Group NV, CEO

Sven MARINUS, Sodexo Pass Romania, CEO

Mircea MOGA, Mega Image, General Manager and President of the Board of Administrators

Veronica SAVANCIUC, Mullen Lowe Group, President&CEO

Cristian SECOSAN, Siemens Romania, CEO

Eric STAB, ENGIE Romania, Chairman & CEO, Executive Director Eastern Europe

Christina VERCHERE, OMV Petrom, CEO