The freight transport market in Romania is slowing its growth

The road freight transport market recorded a slowdown in the growth rate in the period January-June 2023 compared to the same period last year, against the background of the decrease in volumes, which also generated a stagnation in transport tariffs, an analysis shows, the third largest transport company in Europe.

“If in 2022 the market for road transport of goods grew quite rapidly, this year, according to the data from the first six months, the growth is lower in Romania, the market going through a recovery process. At the same time, at the level of Europe, a slowdown in economic growth is felt, for example, Germany, which has the strongest transport industry in Europe, entered a technical recession, registering a slight decrease in the market. However, in this context, the impact on the road freight transport market in Romania is quite low”, explains Sergiu Iordache, Managing Director of DSV Road.

The growth rate of the transport industry is also slowing down against the background of lower consumption, generated by high inflation. Thus, until the end of 2023, according to the forecast, the transport market in Romania will continue to grow, but will not exceed the growth level of 2022.

If in 2022, the capacity to transport goods was insufficient, causing transport delays, this year there is a slight decrease in the volumes of transported goods, returning to normal handling capacity. As a result, due to the decrease in the volumes of goods, but also the cheapening of diesel, transport costs have stagnated.