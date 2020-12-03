The ground floor retail area of J8 Office Park, comprising 4,000 sq m, leased

Portland Trust announces the leasing of the ground floor retail area comprising 4,000 sq m of its new 46,000 sq m net office development, J8 Office Park. The ground floor has been designed to offer the office tenants and the local community a wide range of food options, retail and services, all set around a large, verdant and attractive courtyard.

The award winning Coffee Island will open their first store in Bucharest with an innovative design that will connect the retail unit with Building A’s main reception area and offer a barista service. The coffee shop operator, headquartered in Greece, is one of Europe’s top 10 coffee chains. Sheltered comfortable outdoor seating will also be available for customer use. The main restaurant has been leased by D&L Cuisine, an experienced operator who will provide a wide range of delicious breakfast, lunch and snack options. Mega Image will provide J8 with a 500 sq m on-site grocery and fresh food convenience supermarket. Also, market leading World Class Romania has taken a 1,400 sq m unit located on ground and 1st floors.

Health services will be provided by Medicover from a 235 sq m unit. Medy Sport will provide complimentary physiotherapy services as massage, kineto and physiotherapy in a 330 sq m area.

In the reception of Building A XTime will operate a ‘to go’ food and drink store which together with the other operators will give a full spectrum of ancillary services of food, groceries and health to the development and local area.

There will be vehicle license plate recognition, access control by mobile, electric car chargers and solar panels, all of which combine to make J8 a touch free and occupier friendly environment.

The development is approximately 70% preleased and will be completed in the summer of 2021. J8 is becoming recognized as the first new office development in Bucharest to enhance the ventilation and hygienic requirements of a class A office project to cater for a post-Covid 19 environment.