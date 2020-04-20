The History of the Most Popular Casino Games

The most popular casino games in the world have a long rich history that is full of facts but also shrouded in myth. This article will enable you to know how some of the best payout online casino came into existence.

How Casino gaming started

The word “Casino” comes from the Italian word meaning “little house”. The little house was a small pavilion located within large villas for hosting parties. The first casino building, Casino di Venezia, came into existence in the city of Venice in 1638. The casino’s main purpose was to please the wealthy visitors that were visiting the city during the Venice carnival season. The whole concept of casino gaming changed in the 18th century when Monaco built the first modern casino comprising of blackjack and slot games.

By the 19th century, casinos had spread throughout Europe and the US. In Las Vegas, construction was booming and the workers there needed a pastime which led to the rise of street gambling from 1905 to 1931. This left the authorities with no option but to legalize casinos. A lot of commercializing of casinos took place, thus making Las Vegas the home of popular casinos and gambling.

The invention of Slot Machines

Slot machines are among the most popular casino games in the world today. The brain behind the invention of the first reels is a man known as Charles Frey. The first slot machine came into existence in the late 1890s. Over the years, slots have grown to become the dominant games in most casinos. Slot games are a bit hard to predict as compared to poker and table games. Despite this fact, the games are a favorite of many people because of the huge possibilities that they offer and the fancy themes that games come with.

Card of games in France

Do you like playing blackjack or pontoon? Do you know the origin of these games? The French came up with card games in the 1300s. In the beginning, card games had initials derived from numerous Arabian and Chinese traditions. One of the popular games in those days was Trente et Un. Players needed to accumulate numbers closest to 31. Casinos over the years have revolutionized the Trente et Un to the now common game of 21 which is called Blackjack.

The Little House of Gaming

You cannot talk about casino history without talking about the little house of gaming. The word casino, as aforementioned, comes from the Italian word meaning little house. Little houses were small pavilions located on grounds of large villas. These pavilions were for hosting parties that had different events like playing games, dancing, and music. Over time, the games became the dominant feature of the pavilions and the little house of gaming turned into a gaming club.

Casino Games from Ancient China and Rome

Rome and ancient China are among the few societies that enjoyed civilization earlier on and therefore, a lot of gaming activities were common in these societies. Keno games are popular in most Chinese restaurants and street carnivals. The Romans had an affection for playing dice. Most prominent men of ancient Rome were fond of playing dice which was a major part of their tradition.

Craps and Roulette from Egypt and France

All the modern games that we have today are an invention of ancient cultures. Even the best poker games that we have today have their roots in ancient civilizations. Craps or the game of dice has its origin in ancient Egypt. It descended from the practice of Egyptian witchdoctors, tossing bones together with numbered stones. This was a method that they used to determine the fate of people who were in poor health. Roulette is the invention of a famous French mathematician known as Blaise Pascal. He came across the roulette wheel by chance when he was experimenting on perpetual motion. It is from his invention of the roulette wheel that the popular game developed.

The Online Casino Takes Off

The most recent development in the history of casino games is online casinos. This because of the introduction of the internet which is enabling casinos to move online. The development of computers and other handheld devices like the mobile phone are also helping to grow online casinos further. The first online casinos took off in the 1990s and there has been a boom ever since. Today many casino games are being developed and now punters do not have to wait in line to play their favorite games. All they need to do is to log on to their computers or any mobile device that has an internet connection and play. Some games like baccarat were exclusive for most players. This is not the case with online casinos, any player is now free to play the game.

As you can see, the most popular casino games that we have today have a long history. Most of these games developed from ancient Roman, Chinese and Egyptian cultures. So the next time you are thinking of what is the best casino game to play, know that it an invention of an ancient civilization.