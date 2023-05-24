The investment in the Venus aqua park of 1 Mai resort, in the last phase of the implementation

A modern complex, able to host almost 2,000 visitors simultaneously, with all the facilities for a perfect day of relaxation, is the offer that the Venus swimming pool in 1 Mai resort (Bihor county, western Romania) prepares for this summer for the tourists. Rehabilitation works for the asset owned by Transilvania Investments, as majority shareholder of Turism Felix S.A., the manager of the swimming pool, are in their final stages.

The investment project consisted in the complete rebuilding of the complex which covers a 4.3-hectar area. The company preserved only the existing vegetation, with a completely new concept, structured on the model of a cutting-edge aqua park.

Tourists will find here seven pools for adults and two pools for children, restaurants, relaxation areas and sports facilities. From swimming pools, including a diving platform, to pools with waterslides, aquatic massage or jacuzzi, the complex combines the offer of thermal water specific to the western part of the country, with pools with heated water.

“The Venus Complex comes to supplement the tourist offer for the western part of the country that Transilvania Investments has in its portfolio. If, until now, Băile Felix (Felix Baths) have been the main point of attraction, with the opening of the aqua park in 1 May resort, we wish to offer an alternative at the same level of quality, accessible for all categories of tourists”, says Radu Roșca, Executive President of Transilvania Investments.

At this moment, the main infrastructural works – restoration of the water supply system, construction of new pavilions, the heating grid etc. – have been completed and the finishingare being implemented. According to the works schedule, the Venus aqua park will be open to the public in July this year.