The largest Romanian YouTube channel with over 50 million subscribers tops rankings in Europe

The largest Romanian YouTube channel, LooLoo Kids, has exceeded 50 million subscribers, thus becoming the leader throughout Europe in the field of children’s content and the leader in Central and Eastern Europe in general, according to StartupCafe.

The LooLoo Kids YouTube channel is owned by MoraTV, from Iasi. Mora TV was founded in 2012 by Cristina and Alexandru Badan.

3 years ago the people of Iași were awarded by YouTube with the “Diamond Button”, awarded to channels that reach 10 million subscribers. The two from Iași started their activity with the YouTube channel TraLaLa, with the aim of creating original content for children.

LooLoo Kids reached 50 million subscribers after 8 years on YouTube.