The latest online auction platform in Romania launched

Artmark Live 2.0 will be launched tomorrow, July 19, during the last event of the A10 by Artmark Auction House this season: the Book and Photography Auction.

The Artmark Live 2.0 platform replaces the old Artmark Live 1.0 platform, launched more than ten years ago, in 2011, at that time one of the first in Europe and in the world. Incorporating the latest technological developments, the platform ensures 100% confidentiality of auction data transferred between users and the bidder, such as end-to-end encryption (as in the case of banking software). At the same time, the platform offers a more intuitive menu for users, as well as new options, such as “Offer in Absence”, which allows the loading of offers that the system to exercise in the margin in the absence of the user, or “Offer more”, which allows proposal by the online user bidding between the bidding steps.

On average, the Artmark House auction platform is actively used by approximately 300 participants for each auction. As of June 2022, the online auction platform has exceeded 15,000 active accounts (online palettes registered to participate in Artmark auctions).

The Artmark Live platform was developed by the Romanian company Art Games, specialized in software for the art market, the same one that made the first version of the online auction software, in 2011, then a premiere for the national art market, but also one of the the first European tests of this auction channel.