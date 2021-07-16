The leaders in Auto, Banks, Retail, Telecom, Pharma, Clinics, DYI and Soft Drinks in June 2021

The difficult previous panic-creator discussions related to COVID-19 are now replaced with the lighthearted seasonal topics, say the authors of Digital Health Index.

However, compared to the month of May, during the most relaxing period of the year, the negative sentiment of the texts analysed in June increased: by 13% in the Auto category (almost double), by 3% in Retail, and on Soft drinks, by 4%. The positive sentiment also oscillates: on Auto rose by 5%, on Retail, by 5% and on Soft Drinks, it dropped by 15%.

After going through 130.000+ data points, we’re noticing the fact that even brands lightheartedly communicate on summer seasonal messages, consumers have more polarising opinions than in the previous months. The fact that they either powerfully like or dislike a subject might hide a tension or an unresolved anxiety, which is opposed to the “summer-ish” digitally-built apparent escape.

“It is true, Auto, Retail and Soft Drinks are also the most active categories in June, having the biggest number of interactions (along with Finance, which is a rather stable category regardless of the season). It is natural for new topics to polarize, yet there is a sudden increase in extremis: positive sentiment and negative sentiment. So, with far less neutral sentiment, our state of mind actually betrays a degree of tension, one that is still unresolved,” said Alexandra Caciur,Head Of Data & Business Intelligence – Digitas Romania.

Digitas’ recommendation for brands is to continue to be mindful of consumers behavior, to keep close to their communities, to adapt to their real, mixed reality, to be aware of the anxiety recently accumulated in orded to keep the connection.

Regarding the use of the communication channels, a growing diversification can be seen and a positive constant still remains on the communication agenda: the smart use of influencers, the increase of the number of content partnerships and also the increase of the audio content usage in some categories (e.g. podcasts).

The monthly tops are generated by Digital Health Index and can be found on www.digitalhealthindex.ro.