The M&A advisory firm Atout Capital enters the Romanian market

Atout Capital, an independent M&A advisory company, specialized in mergers and acquisitions for small and medium enterprises, enters the Romanian market.

With over 20 years of experience in the mergers and acquisitions market and over 200 finalized transactions worth over € 1.6 billion, Atout Capital offers valuable international exposure to the SMEs it represents. The advisory firm is part of Globalscope, the 7th international network of companies specializing in M&A in the SME sector. Globalscope is ranked as the best network in Eastern Europe, according to Thomson Reuters Small-Cap Financial Advisory Review.

“Atout Capital strongly believes in the potential of Romanian companies and their leading role on foreign markets“, mentions Mélanie Bonanno, Managing Partner of Atout Capital.

“Romanian companies are innovative and sometimes leaders in their markets. UiPath is only one of the examples of what Romania has to offer to the world. By attracting the right funds and through appropriate M&A strategies, many could spearhead Europe’s market.“, says Andreea Saia, who is responsible for the development of the company in Romania.

In their Parisian headquarter, located in the center of Paris’ investment district, Atout Capital is led by an experienced executive team consisting of four managing partners. They accumulated extensive knowledge of M&A and finance operations in the past 20 years and are supported by their own M&A analysts.

Thanks to the strong rebound of the European and Romanian M&A markets in 2021, and the local M&A market potential for SMEs (c. € 2.7 billion, with a deal average value of € 2.5 million), Atout Capital is very confident regarding the closing of interesting deals in Romania in the coming months. Currently, the company is developing M&A strategies with several Romanian actors in the Tech sector.

65% of the transactions Atout Capital has concluded include companies in technology, transportation, industry, and logistics, and 55% of the operations are mergers and acquisitions (the remainder consists of financing advisory services). In 2021, Atout Capital completed more than 20 transactions, including in services, blockchain, and medical sectors. 2022 has a promising start as the company signed its first deal, a capital raise round of € 17 million on the Euronext Growth market for a French technology company.