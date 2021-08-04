The Made in Romania Program nominates the 50 semi-finalist companies of its 4th edition

The Made in Romania Program has designated the 50 semi-finalists out of a total of more than 300 nominated entrepreneurial companies. Now in its 4th edition, the Program has re-confirmed its growing success among the Romanian business community, with a significantly higher number of companies, when compared to the previous edition. From today and until the 31st of August, the public will decide the company that will count among this year’s 15 finalists.

The 50 semi-finalist companies are:

Radu Hanga, Chairman of the Board of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said: “A major objective of the Bucharest Stock Exchange is to position itself as the main funding channel for local entrepreneurial companies. The Made in Romania Program developed by Bucharest Stock Exchange 4 years ago has created the perfect framework for the Romanian entrepreneurs to promote their businesses, which can reach a new level of development by attracting funding from the capital market. Proof to that is Made in Romania’s Program growing success as shown by the ever-higher number of companies registering on the Program each year. More than 300 companies took part in the current edition of the Program and now we have come to the stage where we know the names of the 50 semi-finalists. Congratulations to all the companies registered on the Program and the best of luck in the Public Vote stage!”

Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said: “Made in Romania is a landmark project of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and through it we wish to create a larger community of Romanian entrepreneurs discovering the benefits of capital market financing. Starting from this edition of the Made in Romania Program, we have integrated the digitization component, so that we now have a digitized Made in Romania platform bringing together all the stakeholders that could support the Romanian entrepreneurs find the best funding solution for their businesses as well as provide the consulting they need to run their businesses better. We are happy that such a large number of companies registered on the Program, we are happy to see that they come from key areas of the Romanian industry, congratulations to the 50 semi-finalists, and we are looking forward to finding out the names of the 15 finalists.”

In the first stage of the Made in Romania Program, running from 22nd of April to 30th of June, the Romanian entrepreneurs, partners and supporters, employees of the Romanian companies, as well as members of the Nomination Committee designated a total of 318 companies on the www.investingromania.com platform.

Of these, nearly a quarter are from the IT&C sector, 16% are in trade, 9% in the service sector, and the rest in other industries such as agriculture, health, home&deco, constructions, etc. Looking at the geographical distribution, most of the nominated companies are from Bucharest (42%), followed by Cluj (8%), Bra?ov and Ilfov at 5% each. The 50 de semi-finalists were selected out of all the received applications by the votes of the Nomination Committee members.

The public vote to designate one of the 15 finalists of this edition will start today, the 4th of August, and will be open until the 31st of August. The other 14 finalist companies are to be established on the 1st of September by the Jury consisting of experts in various sectors of the economy. The 15 finalist companies will be announced publicly at the Awards Gala ceremony scheduled for September 2021.

The Made in Romania Program was launched in 2017 by the Bucharest Stock Exchange in order to identify and promote top companies from Romania.