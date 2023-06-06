The Marmorosch Bucharest opens The Reserve, the hotel’s new outdoor terrace

The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection announces the opening of The Reserve, the new al-fresco dining concept terrace, thus completing the 5-star hotel’s luxury experience.

Positioned on the left façade of the hotel, The Reserve is set to become the place to be in the heart of the city, offering clients an exclusive urban experience of history, art, and exquisite outdoor dining.

The terrace will open its doors mid-June until October, with a capacity of 40 guests.

“The concept of the terrace was developed through golden lenses, as both the design and menu feature touches of gold, reminiscent of the building’s powerful heritage. That is why The Reserve is more than an extension of our facilities, it is also an extension of our story, our values, and our dedication to creating extraordinary guest experiences. This addition to the F&B portfolio aims to attract locals and tourists alike, in search of a novel dining experience at the heart of Bucharest.”, said Ausra Lucinskaite, General Manager, The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection.

The Reserve is designed with a minimalist aesthetic that infuses white, beige, gold, and dark colours, with touches of greenery throughout the seating areas, making it the best choice when it comes to relaxation, networking, or business meetings.

In line with The Marmorosch’s commitment to culinary excellence, The Reserve will serve a Peruvian-inspired menu featuring a variety of seafood options, salads, and other light dishes, alongside special cocktails.

Despite its chic and laid-back setting, The Reserve will maintain the same price level as the hotel, making it a posh place to socialize or a city landmark to meet business partners.