The mobile application revolution in marketing, sales, and HR

by Elena Badea, Managing Partner, Valoria Business Solutions.

The pandemic is a hard burden for many people and companies. However, certain areas of activity thrive. Home delivery applications, courier services, or online communications make our lives more bearable and open the era of “bring it to me if you want me to buy”.

Given that, according to ANCOM reports, total mobile internet traffic increased by 12% in the first half of 2020, in the business environment entire categories of mobile applications facilitate collaboration in teams or with business partners, transform the way we do project management, and increase efficiency.

To solve their problems in finance, customer relations, marketing, or HR, companies have resorted to applications for communication (including chatbots), applications for customer relationship management, or employee training.

A survey conducted last year shows that in 2020, 46% of marketing budgets were redirected to social networks and mobile devices. Of the companies that did this redirect, 30% used budgets to develop mobile applications.

In the context of continuous changes in the recruitment and training of people to increase their adaptability and decrease their resilience to change, mobile applications have become a necessity because they bring effective solutions in this regard.

Mobile recruitment doesn’t just work in terms of storing, evaluating, and managing resumes. Mobile recruitment systems are designed to enable candidates, managers, and recruiters to do a much better job. These interactive digital systems allow candidates to apply for jobs on their smartphones and get an interview via video resumes. Such applications also help recruiters and managers to access the best available candidates in a noticeably short time.

The time factor continues to play an important role in ​​Learning & Development. Employee training has long gone from a few days of workshops to the online environment through self-assessments, videos on demand, and shorter micro-learning sessions.

Mobile applications have several advantages that make them suitable for implementing HR strategies:

They are an excellent solution for internal interpersonal and interdepartmental communication.

Mobile apps provide an additional channel for providing feedback (formal or informal) in real-time.

They provide tools for measuring employee involvement and satisfaction.

Mobile apps easily solve certain parts of the HR Admin processes (e.g. scheduling and approving the annual leave, etc.).

They provide 24×7 access to information and development resources for employees.

