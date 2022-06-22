The Most Popular Casinos That Arrived in Romania

There are a lot of gambling platforms in Romania, where players have a safe and modern environment to enjoy popular games such as slots, roulette, or blackjack.

Most sites with a license from the National Gambling Office (ONJN) were not established in Romania, but they work perfectly legally on the websites in our country. However, top sites such as Casa Pariurilor and Stanleybet also started their activity in Romania.

Today’s article will discuss the top 3 international casinos in Romania. From names like 888casino, which offers a full range of gambling, to Betfair and Unibet, we are talking about three famous and top-rated operators in Romania.

More and more operators are bringing gambling to us in the country!

Gambling is becoming increasingly popular in Romania, which is influencing more and more gambling companies to be interested in the activity of players and the opening of an online casino platform in our country.

888Casino – Who is the operator?

888Casino is the name of one of the most experienced casinos on the market, more precisely, over 20 years. Thus, we are dealing with an online casino that is as safe and high-quality as possible. 888Casino also operates legally in our country, thanks to a license issued by the National Gambling Office.

The company’s headquarters are located in Gibraltar, and its official name is 888 Holdings, while 888Casino and 888Sport are just sub-names of this company. At the same time, 888 Holdings has been listed on the stock exchange for over ten years.

At the same time, in this casino, you will find a diverse selection of exciting games, bonuses, and promotions, as well as enough payment methods. But about the payment methods, bonuses and games we will discuss in the continuation of our article, so stay tuned because the interesting things are only just beginning.

888Casino – Bonuses and promotions

It is well known that any online casino seeks to attract as many customers as possible through those welcome bonuses, and this is also true for those at 888 Casino. The welcome bonus offered by 888 is quite interesting and consists of a 100% bonus for the first deposit made, but with a limit of RON 1,000.

In other words, if you deposit 500 lei, you will have 1,000 lei in your account: 500 bonuses and 500 deposits by the user. But, like any bonus offered by absolutely any online casino, it also has certain terms and conditions.

Your deposit must first be at least 40 lei to be eligible for the bonus. In terms of turnover, you will have to roll the amount won 40 times. At the same time, the validity of the bonus is 60 days

888Casino – A collection of games

If you have any doubts about the range of games that this casino offers to the players within the casino, you should know that there should be no question marks. In the offer of 888 Casino, you will find games known by everyone and other types of games made exclusively for 888Casino in partnership with those from Dragonfish. Thus, we are talking about some unique games found only in the offer of 888Casino.

In addition, you can access classic titles from the range of video slots or pecans, as well as other gambling titles such as baccarat, roulette, or poker.

888 Casino – Methods of payment

Every player wants to have as many payment methods as possible to make payments, deposits, and withdrawals at any time. That’s why at 888Casino, you will find enough payment methods to carry out operations.

What do enough payment methods mean? You can deposit funds into your player account through the following ways: Bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Credit, or debit card. So, you have at your disposal payment methods that anyone could have at hand at any time.

If you want to withdraw money from your player account using a specific payment method, for example, you must have previously made a deposit using that method.

Unibet – Company info

As in the case of 888Casino, Unibet is the name of one of the online casinos that have extensive experience in the niche of gambling. Specifically, it all started in 1997 in Sweden, and nowadays, Unibet is present in most European countries, including our government.

Thanks to a remote license issued by the Maltese authorities, Unibet Casino has become very important in the gaming niche, thanks to the complete and secure services over time. In 2016, Unibet also appeared in our country after obtaining a license from the National Gambling Office.

So, we are dealing with a serious operator who has acquired a reputation in the industry. That is why we will review essential details about Unibet below.

Unibet – Bonuses and promotions

Any potential new user of an online casino is interested in the welcome bonus that a particular casino offers to its new users. That is why Unibet representatives seem aware of this and offer a very interesting bonus you can take advantage of right now.

The welcome bonus offered by Unibet consists of granting a bonus of 100% but with a limit of 1,000 RON. In addition to this cash bonus, you will receive another 333 free spins at the popular Super Hot slot.

So, we have a really attractive welcome bonus, and that’s not all. Unibet also offers other bonuses and promotions to existing users so that you can take advantage of more such offers. Any bonus and any offer have certain turnover conditions.

Unibet – A collection of games

The collection of games that an online casino makes available to players is very important. That is why, before registering with an online casino, you should check the collection of games in that casino.

At Unibet, one of the oldest, safest, and most serious gambling providers, you can try one of the hundreds of titles in the EGT, Microgaming, NetEnt, and Play N Go range. And these are just some of the most well-known and appreciated suppliers in Unibet’s offer.

But you will not only find video slot games at Unibet but also other types of games, such as roulette or poker. In addition to these classic games, you can also try games with lesser popularity, mentioning here the game of blackjack or baccarat.

Unibet – Payment methods

In fact, before registering at an online casino, you must check the payment methods available to you to check if you will be able to make deposits or withdrawals and if you have any of the methods offered.

From this point of view, Unibet is doing very well, offering its users several payment methods known and accessible to anyone, such as Paysafecard, Neteller, Bank Transfer, Skrill, VISA, or Mastercard credit/debit card.

So, you have at your disposal no less than five payment methods through which you will be able to deposit or withdraw at/from Unibet. But be careful! If you want to withdraw through a specific payment method, you need to have at least one deposit through the payment method you wish to withdraw.

Betfair – Company Info

Perhaps many of you have heard of the online operator Betfair, which stands out mainly because it offers some well-developed, complete sports betting services. However, not long ago, they started to come up with an online casino for gambling enthusiasts.

However, the company was founded in the 2000s by Andrew Black and Edward Wray. So, from the names of those who set up the company, you probably realised that the agency was set up in the United Kingdom, with its headquarters in London at the time.

At the same time, in 2016, Betfair merged with PaddyPower, another big name in the gambling niche, even worldwide. Betfair is also present in our country, operating legally under a license issued by the National Gambling Office.

So, there’s more to be said for Betfair, and all the information can be found below in the rest of our article.

Betfair – Bonuses and promotions

The welcome bonus offered by virtual casinos is a crucial criterion for users looking for a casino to register. However, the welcome bonus is not the most important criterion, as there are more important ones you should keep in mind.

However, when it comes to the bonus offered by Betfair, we can’t say that we have one that is too interesting. What exactly is this game about? Well, once you register at this casino and make a first deposit of at least 50 lei, 100 free spins will be delivered to your player account as a bonus, spins that can only be consumed at the Age of the Gods slot.

Fortunately, one good thing about this welcome bonus is that it has no running conditions. What does this thing mean? If you earn 1,000 RON from this bonus, you will be able to withdraw it immediately, without running that amount at all.

Betfair – A collection of games

Although Betfair is a company that initially stood out due to the offer of sports betting that is made available to players well, they have quickly made their presence in the online casino market. They have done it as well as possible.

What does this thing mean? Well, at Betfair, you will find a selection of hundreds of gambling games, the vast majority of which are video slot games or pecans, as any casino player knows them. But in addition to slot games, there are other games of chance, and here we could mention the game of roulette, blackjack, or baccarat.

You will have a choice regarding gambling offers that Betfair makes available to players.

Betfair – Payment methods

We all need to know that the payment methods that a casino offers must be an essential criterion for choosing that casino. Well, Betfair seems to be aware of this because it offers several payment methods, methods by which you can make transactions at any time.

That is why, if we were to mention Betfair’s payment methods, these are: Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer, Credit or debit card VISA or Mastercard.

So, we have several payment methods we can use at any time if we want to make a payment through Betfair Casino. We certainly have enough ways, and you will be able to make payments directly from home without complicating yourself too much.

Conclusions

All three operators mentioned above offer perfectly legal and secure services. Thus, your data is always protected, and the money is in good hands.