The most popular company HQ’s according to social media

Many of the world’s biggest corporations are known for their eccentric headquarters, from Google’s infamous slides to architectural marvels such as Adidas’ HQ.

WellBox investigated the most Instagrammable company headquarters from around the world to determine the most popular overall, ascertaining that Google’s headquarters, Googleplex is the most Instagrammable HQ in the world with almost 70,000 hashtags, while Apple Park, Apple’s HQ is second with just over 50,000 hashtags. 30 out of 50 of the most popular company headquarters are located in the USA.

The most photographed HQ on Instagram belongs to Google, with a total of 69,413 hashtags overall. The Googleplex, located in Mountain View, California, which cost an estimated $1 billion to build, includes sophisticated buildings, pathways, ponds, fountains, multiple sand volleyball courts, eighteen cafeterias and two swimming pools.

Placing behind in second is Apple with a total of 51,039 hashtags. Apple Park, which opened in 2017 is known for its circular design leading it to be dubbed “the spaceship” and cost a staggering $ 5 billion to construct. Steve Jobs wanted the campus to look like a nature refuge rather than a regular business park, and he achieved just that with 80 percent of the site consisting of green space.

In third is the Meta, previously known as Facebook, headquarters with 30,056 hashtags in total. The 430,000 square foot campus construction costs have also gone over the $ 1 billion dollar mark and was designed with the focus of creating a social environment which includes glass walls, open rooms, and plenty of green space.

Coming in fourth is the Amazon HQ with 24,110 total hashtags and completing the top five is Nike’s headquarters with 17,985 hashtags in total.

Rounding off the top ten is BMW’s HQ with 4,458 hashtags. Their headquarters is recognised as one of the most unique offices in the world, with the main structure being built to resemble the pistons of an engine.

Aoife Lynch, a spokesperson for Wellbox.co.uk said: "Employee well-being is a key determinant of whether or not a workforce is successful. Thousands of people have admitted to having more problems with their mental health than usual as a result of the isolation caused by lockdowns and work-from-home policies. Going to work can help employees feel less isolated, and it also keeps work and home life separate".

The Most instagrammable company HQs:

Rank Company Location Total no. of HQ hashtags (#) 1 Google Mountain View, California 69,413 2 Apple Cupertino, California 51,039 3 Facebook/Meta Menlo Park, California 30,056 4 Amazon Seattle, Washington 24,110 5 Nike Beaverton, Oregon 17,985 6 Hearst Communications Manhattan, New York City 12,750 7 Bank of China Beijing, China 7,626 8 Instagram Menlo Park, California 6,946 9 Adidas Herzogenaurach, Germany 5,385 10 BMW Munich, Germany 4,458