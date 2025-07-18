The Most Searched Jobs for Expats in European Countries

A new study from A4ord.de has unveiled the most searched-for jobs by expats across 35 European countries, analyzing English-language Google search data to highlight where international jobseekers are focusing their attention. The findings reveal not only the most popular careers, but also emerging trends across healthcare, education, tech, and creative industries.

Study Methodology

The researchers examined Google search data for 385 mainstream jobs, focusing specifically on English keywords—making the data particularly relevant to expats and international workers rather than local jobseekers.

Spain Tops the List with EMTs in High Demand

Spain leads the rankings with a staggering 99,343 monthly searches for “Emergency Medical Technician (EMT),” the highest volume for any job across Europe. The demand reflects the country’s aging population—over 20% of Spaniards are aged 65 or older—creating a surge in demand for healthcare professionals, especially first responders.

France and Estonia also show significant interest in EMT roles, with 5,118 and 1,471 monthly searches respectively.

‍ The UK: Education and Aviation in High Demand

In the United Kingdom, “Teacher” ranks as the most searched job among expats, with 42,765 monthly searches, reflecting the country’s consistent need for educators. Other popular roles include:

Cabin Crew – 37,659 monthly searches

Social Worker – 33,673 monthly searches

These figures underscore the UK’s diverse job market, appealing to a broad range of professional backgrounds.

‍♂️ Fitness and Tech Roles on the Rise in Germany

Germany showcases a strong demand for fitness and tech roles:

Personal Trainer – 5,060 monthly searches

Data Scientist – 4,340 monthly searches

These results reflect Germany’s focus on both personal wellbeing and a growing tech economy.

Italy’s Love Affair with Music Careers

In Italy, the role of Musician is the most searched among expats, with 6,210 monthly searches. It’s the only country where this creative career tops the list—unsurprising given Italy’s deep cultural ties to the arts.

Switzerland’s Need for Nannies and Trainers

Switzerland sees the highest expat search interest in domestic roles:

Nanny – 1,423 searches/month

Personal Trainer – 1,309

Data Scientist – 1,018

This suggests a dual demand for both skilled childcare providers and professional services.

Other Notable Trends Across Europe

Denmark : Receptionist is the most searched role (2,833 monthly).

Netherlands & Ireland : Social Worker dominates interest.

Luxembourg : Chemist tops the list.

Montenegro: Graphic Designer is most searched.

Expert Commentary

“The high need for emergency medical technicians across Europe means that there are many opportunities for work that can help others’ quality of life. In places such as Spain, it’s clear that an ageing population requires more support in these areas,”

— Evgeny Vigovskiy, Managing Founder at A4ord.de

He added:

“It’s interesting to see what the most sought-after jobs are in each location. The UK’s focus is on education, Italy’s is music, and Germany’s emphasis on fitness and technology all paint a picture of diverse job markets for expats. If you are searching for work in another country, you can be thankful that the options are so diverse.”

Conclusion

Whether you’re a healthcare professional, tech specialist, teacher, or artist, the European job market offers a wide variety of roles tailored to expats. Studies like this one from A4ord.de can help international jobseekers identify not only where jobs are available—but where they’re most needed.

Top 10 Most Searched Jobs by Expats Across Europe

Rank Country Top Job Monthly Searches 1 Spain Emergency Medical Technician 99,343 2 United Kingdom Teacher 42,765 3 Netherlands Social Worker 7,478 4 Italy Musician 6,210 5 Germany Personal Trainer 5,060 6 France Emergency Medical Technician 5,118 7 Denmark Receptionist 2,833 8 Ireland Social Worker 2,253 9 Estonia Emergency Medical Technician 1,471 10 Switzerland Nanny 1,423