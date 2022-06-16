The most valuable brands in the world. Apple, Google, Amazon, top the list

Apple, Google and Amazon are just three of the most valuable brands in the world in 2022, according to a study.

Thus, Apple, which occupies the first position in the ranking of Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 (the most valuable global brands in 2022) is about to become the first brand of a trillion dollars. The value of the brand reached 947.1 billion dollars.

Apple stands out for its high degree of differentiation and continuous diversification of its hardware, software and services portfolio.

The company is followed by Google, which ranks second and is one of the fastest rising brands in the rankings. The tech giant increased its brand value by + 79% to $ 819.6 billion. Google’s suite of office work and productivity apps has made it an essential part of the lives of consumers around the world.

The combined value of the 100 most valuable brands in the world has increased by 23% in the last year, to 8.7 trillion dollars.

Thirty-seven brands have improved their rankings this year. In 2022, more than three-quarters of brand value comes from US companies. Brands in the Media and Entertainment, Business Solution Providers and Technology and Retail brands and more than half of the total value of the top 100 brands.

Top 10 most valuable brands in the world in 2022

Apple Google Amazon Microsoft Tencent McDonald’s Visa Facebook Alibaba Louis Vuitton

Top 2022 trends in global brands

Microsoft, ZARA and IBM are at the top of the new Kantar Sustainability BrandZ Index ranking, which shows that sustainability already accounts for 3% of the brand’s capital and that its importance is expected to increase.

Tesla is one of the most successful stories of this year, by moving to position no. 29 from no. 47, which reflects the global trend of increasing sales of electric vehicles; their volume more than doubled in 2021.

Louis Vuitton (10th place; $ 124.3 billion) is the first luxury brand to reach the global Top 10, reflecting the growth of the luxury goods market worldwide and especially in China. Louis Vuitton has seen a 64% increase in brand value this year and is the first European brand to reach the global Top 10 after 2010.

Newcomers to the 2022 rankings come from several categories. Aramco, one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in the world, debuted at the top of the list, ranked 16th in India. electronic and online payments in Latin America, Mercado Libre directly came in 71st place.

Chinese brands remain strong, despite facing pandemic challenges, with two in the top 10 strongest global brands, with Tencent in 5th place and Alibaba in 9th. it is also the only market that competes with US dominance in Media and Entertainment, with WeChat in 5th place and TikTok in 9th.

Brands in the Technology and Luxury Goods category grew the fastest compared to last year; with an increase of + 46% for the B2C Technology area and + 45% for Luxury Goods. Brands in the Banking and Automotive sectors also showed impressive growth; Cars + 34% and Banks + 30%.

As a term of comparison, the increases in the Clothing sectors were 20%, and in Personal Care 17%. At the category level, Wells Fargo was the only new brand in the first position, moving from second to first in the category of Banks and thus replacing ICBC in China.