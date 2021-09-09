The pandemic’s impact on the gambling industry in Romania

Many industries have been affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic while others have gained momentum. The online gambling market in Romania, like many other online industries, has benefited, while the land-based gambling market has been facing its worst days.

When the pandemic swooped the country in March 2020, the country faced a crisis it had not seen for years. It has had a major impact on society and thus also on the gambling market. To meet the possible risks that the situation entailed, the Romanian government decided on several temporary measures in the area of gambling.

However, while land-based activities were regulated, the Romanian authorities did not, and could not, impose any restrictions related to covid-19 on online gambling. As a result, Romanian online gambling seems to be doing better than before and online casinos have, and can still, target Romanians.

Restrictions on land-based casinos

The Romanian authorities realized quite quickly after the outbreak of the pandemic that they had to do something about the gambling market. Firstly, they decided on all types of land-based gambling activities to be suspended. This was during the state of emergency (18 of March to 14:th of May 2020). However, when the declared state of emergency ended, land-based gambling continued to be suspended.

In June 2020, land-based operators could open again, as long as they followed the rules that were set out for them. These rules included safety measures such as placing gambling machines and tables with 1.5 meters between players, only allowing one person per four square meters, and obliging players to wear face masks inside.

The second phase of restrictions started on 1 September 2020, which was the first phase of the legislative framework against land-based gambling. On 1 September 2020, another phase started, whereas some local authorities decided to restrict the working hours for the land-based operators. This, naturally, resulted in a big loss for the operators since most of their profits are achieved after midnight.

The online gambling industry has been thriving

Although the land-based gambling industry hasn’t done very well, at least the online one has done so. As mentioned earlier, the Romanian authorities have not interfered in the work of the online operators. Gambling as such is permitted under Romanian law , whereas it is regulated primarily through Emergency Government Ordinance No. 77/2009 and the Methodological Norms issued in the implementation thereof.

When the land-based gambling companies shut down during the pandemic, the online operators increased in revenue. This is said to have to do with the two new B2C licenses that were granted by the Romanian gambling regulator. But also, the increase of B2B licenses.

Of course, the thriving industry also has to do with people being “forced” to find alternative ways to entertain themselves during the worst days of the pandemic. Here, online casinos, poker rooms, and betting sites have been considered a good option when land-based casinos have been shut down. The future, therefore, looks bright for these gambling sites, even though new regulations are constantly being introduced in the country.