The positions of Software Developers, Engineers and Technicians are the most difficult to fill

The first six months of 2023 showed that recruiters continue to face an increasingly competitive labor market, particularly in fields such as IT, Engineering and Technical. The lack of specialized candidates who meet the criteria for positions in these sectors greatly prolongs the recruitment process, so the average recruitment time reaches 3 months for middle positions or 6 months for senior positions, according to the data of the online recruitment platform bestjobs. In the first semester of 2023 alone, almost 210,000 ads (report) were published on bestjobs, of which 27% were jobs in these fields. So far, employers have contacted a total of around half a million candidates through the platform, 30% more than in the first half of the previous year.

“And in 2023, recruitment continues to pose challenges for employers looking to fill their teams, with positions in areas such as IT, Engineering or Technical being among the most difficult to fill. Competition for relevant talent remains a big challenge, and a lengthy process of finding and then onboarding the employee is felt operationally and financially in a company. Recently, we have seen more and more companies turn to alternative recruitment methods to support their hiring efforts. In this context, we, at bestjobs, understood this need and expanded our service portfolio to offer employers customized solutions that facilitate the attraction of suitable talents”, says Ana Vișian, Bestjobs Marketing Manager.

Currently, IT, Engineering and the Technical sector are among the fields with constant increases in salaries, registering increases in income of more than 10% compared to the previous year, according to the data registered in the platform by employers. Thus, from discussions with HIRE recruiters, who place candidates within ongoing projects, in IT, an experienced Software Engineer asked between 2,400 and 2,700 euros net, and an Automation QA Engineer between 1,900 and 2,500 euros net. In Engineering, the desired salaries vary between 1,700 and 2,400 euros net for a senior construction engineer, 1,500-2,200 euros net for an installation and bidding engineer, 1,600 and 2,200 euros for a hydrotechnical network engineer and 1,400-2,000 euros for an electrical engineer in the field of renewable energy. Auto mechanics and technicians can earn between 1,200 and 1,800 euros net, and a Maintenance Electrician reaches an income of 1,300 euros net.

These positions are all the more difficult to fill, as there are so many options available to candidates, both at home and abroad. At the same time, the main reason why the fields with the greatest shortage of specialists remain IT, Engineering and Technical is the fact that academic or professional training does not keep up with demand, and the current economic conditions put an additional barrier to recruitment for these fields . However, more than 2,400 positions have found their match candidate through HIRE recruitment projects, facilitated by bestjobs for employers who want recruitment support with minimal allocated resources and quick results. The success rate was 92%, in an average delivery time of 23 days, which is 30% less than in the case of classic recruitment.