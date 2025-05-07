The Republic of Moldova will receive gas from the Black Sea

OMV Petrom has signed a contract for the delivery of gas from the Neptun Deep field in the Black Sea to the state-owned company of the Republic of Moldova, Energocom, according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy. The signed contract provides for the supply of natural gas for 3 years to the virtual trading point (VTP) in Romania, with the final destination being the Republic of Moldova.

The gas will come from the offshore Neptun Deep field, the largest natural gas project in the Black Sea and Romania’s first deepwater project, with estimated reserves of at least 100 billion cubic meters.

“The Black Sea resources are a strategic advantage for us and a responsibility toward our neighbors and brothers. I’ve always said that Neptun Deep is about solidarity and about the region’s shared energy future. Signing this contract proves that Romania doesn’t just make promises—it delivers: resources, security, and trust. We are helping the Republic of Moldova with gas, stability, predictability, and a shared vision.

Through this gas delivery to Moldova, Romania confirms its role as a provider of energy security in the region. It’s a mission we undertake with responsibility, fully aware that energy stability is the foundation of a functional economy and a strong state,” said Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja.

OMV Petrom will deliver to Energocom less than 1% of the total confirmed minimum reserves from the Neptun Deep field.

According to the minister, this step confirms both the viability of the Neptun Deep project and the maturity of Romania’s energy market, as well as our capacity to think regionally, strategically, and on a European level.

“It’s also worth noting that the contracted volume accounts for less than 1% of the confirmed minimum reserves in the Neptun Deep field. We are reserving sufficient capacity to use Romanian gas domestically—in the energy sector and for the revival of our national industry—while also being ready to support our brothers across the Prut in eliminating any dependence on Eastern energy sources,” Burduja added.

The Neptun Deep project is the most extensive offshore natural gas development in the Black Sea and Romania’s first deepwater operation. Co-developed by Romgaz and OMV Petrom, Neptun Deep holds an estimated minimum of 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves.