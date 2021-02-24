The reputation of Romanian beer has grown significantly in the last two years

This year’s love holiday could be called Dragobere. The reputation of beer in Romania increased by over 6 points from 2018 to 2020. According to the Reputation RepTrak® Pulse study conducted in 29 European countries, of all the categories of alcoholic beverages analyzed in the study, beer and the beer industry enjoy the best reputation in our country and in Poland.

Beer performs well for most reputation indicators

We celebrate the love of Romanians for beer through a significant improvement in the performance of all reputation factors, with excellent results especially in indicators related to authenticity and quality, as well as those related to taste and variety: long history, quality of natural ingredients, excellent taste, wide range of products, the perfect choice for any occasion, good times with friends.

Women’s passion for beer is growing

Although beer continues to have more fans among men, more and more women appreciate this drink. The category has improved its reputation in the last two years by 8 points, reaching a favorability of 79, on a scale from 0 to 100. At European level, Romania is in the top 3 in terms of reputation it enjoys beer among women. “Beer is a drink suitable for both men and women. Therefore, we are pleased to see that the reputation of beer among women is growing significantly and is approaching the level of favorability among men. This shows that in recent years beer producers have adapted their product portfolios to the preferences and tastes of all categories of consumers.”, says Julia Leferman, general manager of Brewers of Romania Association.

We love beer and drink it moderately. Romania is in the top three among European countries when it comes to the culture of moderation in beer consumption.

The reputation of Romanian beer producers has also improved in the last two years

The reputation of beer producers in Romania increased by almost 8 points in 2020 compared to 2018, obtaining very good results in indicators on performance, positive economic contributions and job creation. In addition, Romanians say that the beer industry is innovative, with a clear vision of the future, which offers high quality products and is dedicated to campaigns that encourage responsible alcohol consumption.

Over 70% of Romanians who knew the initiatives of beer producers in response to the Covid-19 crisis considered them appropriate, because they encouraged consumers to show solidarity with the hospitality sector.

European brewers conducted a study measuring perceptions related to beer and brewers in 29 European countries. Reputation RepTrak® Pulse is a nationally representative study, conducted online, on 520 respondents in the case of Romania. At European level, research takes place every 2 years, starting in 2016. Data from the latest wave were collected in October 2020, at a time when new restrictions were being applied across Europe.

The aim of this study is to assess how much the beer and the beer sector are appreciated by consumers. Appreciation measures the emotional connection that consumers have with category and industry. The score is based on 4 statements regarding the respect, favorable impression, trust and admiration that consumers feel.