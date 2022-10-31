The rising cost of construction materials, higher utility costs and the border war curb Romanians’ appetite for home renovation

Only 10% would allocate over 5,000 euros for such a project;

8 out of 10 Romanians put product quality first when buying construction materials;

Only a quarter of Romanians annually do interior or exterior design work, gradually improving the place where they live.

1 out of 2 Romanians who live at home plan to improve, renovate and renovate their property in the next 2 years, according to an online survey commissioned by Star Stone, a Romanian producer of premium paving for the residential sector.

Almost 60% of them will allocate up to 1,500 euros for such a project, 20% take into account a budget of up to 3,000 euros, 12% – up to 5,000 euros, and 10% will allocate over 5,000 euro.

Although Romanians are still interested in improving the space in which they live, the numbers are lower than last year, they appreciate that the rising prices of construction materials, together with the increase in utility costs and the border war are the main influencing factors negative development of the residential construction market.

More than half of those who will do exterior renovations in the next 2 years will focus on carpentry, roof renovation and thermal insulation work, 35% are interested in installing window sills, 42% in landscaping, and 25% of they are considering installing paving stones in the courtyards of the houses. More than a third will install premium paving with a natural stone look, and a quarter will opt for premium vibro-pressed paving (25.22%).

“Pavers have become increasingly common in outdoor landscaping projects. Increasingly popular, paving tile patterns are a very useful and long-lasting option for personalizing your space. Statistically, 100 square meters of paving slabs per person are installed annually in Europe. In Romania, although far from these statistics, we are talking about a growing market,” says Cristian Pop, Star Stone General Manager.

As for the place of purchase of construction materials, over 3 quarters of Romanians buy their construction materials for interior and exterior design from DIY stores. Although more than half of the respondents do not have any preference related to the origin of the construction materials used, 40% prefer them to be produced in Romania.

And when buying construction materials, Romanians take the following things into account:

quality (82%);

appearance (46%);

ease of assembly (39%);

price – preferring cheaper products (36%).

Regarding the periodicity with which Romanians do interior or exterior design works, 25% choose to do this annually, gradually improving the place where they live. At the same time, about 15% of Romanians change something around the house and yard every season, and 23% every 2-3 years.