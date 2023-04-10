The Romanian manufacturer of tights Adesgo acquired by Israeli clothing manufacturer

​The Israeli clothing manufacturer Tefron acquired Adesgo SA, the largest manufacturer of seamless underwear in Romania, with a history of almost 100 years.

The transaction was signed in March and is to be completed in mid-2023, the law firm Mușat si Asociații, which advised Adesgo, announced on Monday in a statement to StartupCafe.ro. With a history of almost 100 years, the Romanian brand Adesgo was born in 1926. The company producing socks and underwear was acquired in 1998 by the Belgian company NV Bonneterie Bosteels de Smeth SA. Later, in June 2002, the Loar company, part of the Israeli group Argaman Industries LTD, took over the majority stake in Adesgo, according to Wikipedia.

According to Profit.ro, the real estate developer Forte Partners, controlled by the Lebanese brothers Johny and Jihad Jabra, bought, in 2021, the land of the Adesgo factory, in the Tineretului area.

Adesgo SA, which produces underwear under the Diamond by Adesgo brand, with 107 employees in 2021, did business of almost 39.2 million lei in the same year and recorded a loss of 8.7 million lei, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Finance.

The company has a production capacity of over one million pairs of tights per month and has a range of over 600,000 underwear items.

As for Tefron, an Israeli company founded in 1977, it develops and produces seamless clothing items and recently entered the Romanian market.