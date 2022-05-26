The Romanian state buys the sugar factory in Luduș from Tereos

On Thursday, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Chesnoiu, had a new meeting with the management of Tereos Romania, to present the negotiated team and to establish the timetable for taking over the sugar factory from Luduş in Mureş County.

“I convey to you the firm commitment of the Romanian state to complete this process. It is necessary to inventory the assets, assets, to start the necessary audits as well as the elaboration of the afferent documents, in accordance with the provisions of the legislation in force. We buy the factory to produce sugar, in partnership with the farmers. We want to resume the production cycle and the activity in the factory as soon as possible, especially in the international context of the sugar market”, the Minister of Agriculture said, according to a ministry’s press release.

In his turn, Francois Queva, CEO of Tereos Romania, refuted all the rumors circulated in the public space related to the closure of the factory, mentioning that the commitment made before the minister, since April, regarding the availability of selling this production unit to the Romanian state remained unchanged.

The representative of the French company also pointed out that no component of the factory had been dismantled, dismantled or sold. According to the quoted source, the negotiation team composed of representatives of the Agriculture Ministry will send an address to the management of Tereos Romania, requesting legal and financial documents, as well as other aspects related to the functionality of the Luduş factory, in order to take concrete steps in this approach.

At the beginning of next week, the negotiating team will travel to Luduş to assess the existing situation on the spot, and after this stage specialists and experts from other state institutions will be involved in this process, so that the takeover of the sugar factory will be made in the best conditions.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, both parties agreed on a timetable for taking over the investment, taking into account the need to save jobs for the staff employed in the Luduş sugar factory.

Until 2021, sugar obtained from sugar beet grown in Romania provided about 25% of the domestic consumption of 500,000 tons of sugar / year.