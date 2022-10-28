The “skeletons” that Romanian candidates hide during job interviews

The emotions before a job interview and the desire to make a good first impression on a potential employer cause candidates to hide certain things about their education, previous work experience and more. More than half of candidates admitted they weren’t completely honest in the interview, according to a Halloween survey by BestJobs that revealed what “skeletons” candidates hide in their personal closet when it comes to landing a new job.

Of these, almost 40% would not want the future employer to know that they would accept the job only for the money, and another 25% do not want them to know about the problems in their personal life, which could have an impact on their work.

Relationships with former bosses and colleagues are sometimes bizarre, and not just around Halloween, and for this reason, 2 out of 10 candidates do not want their future employer to know about situations in which the former boss “made their blood boil” boil”, so that they ended up running away from their previous job by eating the ground.

For candidates, the phrase “skeleton in the closet” refers to something negative or embarrassing that happened in their professional or personal past that is kept secret. 34% of respondents said they are only as honest as needed to get the job, and over 15% would lie or hide information about themselves during a job interview if they knew it would get them the job. At the opposite side, the majority, aware that lies always come out, declare that they would be honest regardless of the risks.

Although they try not to reveal incriminating aspects to recruiters, 40% admitted during a job interview that they did not research the position or the company, while almost 22% criticized the previous employer for making them days steaks, and over 15% brought up personal things. Candidates still feel like they’re jumping into the unknown when applying for a job that doesn’t display a salary, and among the things they fear most in a job interview is finding out the salary won’t be what they expected ( 37%), that overtime employees are appreciated (almost 22%) and that any task has a very tight deadline (over 11%).

Interviews that turned candidates to stone28% of respondents to the BestJobs survey said the most “scary” moment was when they went to a job interview in the wrong state (tired, sad, drunk, etc.), while for 21% it was terrifying the interview where the recruiter was rude. Moreover, 13% were late, and almost 6% had shivers down their spines after witnessing a scene in which an employee of that company had a nervous breakdown.

In terms of Halloween plans, 35% said they will spend with family and loved ones, while another 35% say they won’t do anything special because it’s Halloween every day at their workplace. Being a Monday, almost 16% will solve the tasks they postponed on Friday. If there was an office Halloween party, 14% would dress up as a good character, while over 10% would dress up as an evil character. 2% plan to dress up as their best friend from work and another 2% want to take the “shape” of their boss because he’s the scariest character.

The survey was conducted in October, on a sample of 1,386 internet users from Romania.