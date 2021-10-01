“The sound of money in pictures”, a cartoon contest inspired by the business world

Goldring, the brokerage company, is launching “The sound of money in pictures”, a contest through which illustrators can make cartoons inspired by the business world, specifically by the capital market. The cartoons may be sent by Sunday – October 10th – and the votes can be cast by November 5th, 2021.

The contest theme is “The sound of money”, and the illustrators may take inspiration from the events that influenced the capital market that week.

Illustrators will send 4 caricatures, for each of the 4 weeks of the competition, to the e-mail address andreea.orosfoian@goldring.ro (if they are using a graphics tablet), or they can mail them to the Goldring headquarters (if they are drawing on paper).

The winners will be announced on November 8th, and the prizes will be awarded as follows: First place – € 500, Second place – € 300 and Third place – € 200. In addition to the cash prizes, each jury will offer their favorite artist a smartphone from iHUNT, the contest sponsor, a company listed by Goldring on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Every Monday, Goldring will post that week’s cartoons on the contest page. The public will then be invited to enjoy the cartoons and vote for their favorite, based on their email address.

The voting starts on October 11th and ends on November 5th, at 13:00.

Throughout the contest, Goldring will promote the cartoons on their social media, ranking the week’s favorites. Also, at the end of the contest, the company will announce the top ten most voted cartoons (by different authors).

The top 10 illustrators will qualify for the jury vote.

At the end of the contest, Goldring will make an album of the favorite cartoons.

Participants and voters can read the Contest Rules on the company website www.goldring.ro.