The specter of the crisis is holding back the development of the IT market in Romania

The war in Ukraine changed the dynamics of the IT industry in Romania – from a high demand for programmers and projects that required fast delivery, to a sudden drop in demand, causing a reset of the market at all levels.

The prospect of triggering, in the near future, a new global economic crisis, anticipated by the war in Ukraine, the increase in energy prices, inflation and higher costs for everyday life, is already causing the activation of protective mechanisms among companies, which blocks innovation projects in IT, considered non-essential to the current activity.

“Customers are more restrained, during this period, and become more careful about how they spend their money. But this does not indicate a lack of funds, because there is money in the market. If, before, companies focused on project delivery, development speed and contractually required teams with many developers to complete projects quickly, now they want smaller teams with multidisciplinary expertise to deliver in an acceptable time, in a budget, however, smaller. What will be different, however, in a future crisis, with a potentially major impact on the IT industry in the region, is related to the increase in the salaries of developers here, which are approaching those in the West, an aspect that can determine the direction of projects in countries with lower costs, such as India”, says Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise, noting that he expects, this time, a decrease in the demand for projects in the next period by up to 20%.

How the new economic crisis is changing the software market

As for programmers, the decrease in demand and the redirection of projects from Romania and the region to other countries will cause more changes. In the first phase, developers will try to change the projects in which they are involved, in search of higher fees, after which they will reduce the costs incurred, in order to be able to access interesting projects that motivate them. This, in the context where companies will not be willing to pay installments at the same level, and developers will have to make a decision in this regard, in an attempt to reduce the risk of losing projects.

Changes will also appear among software companies that will modify the structure of teams by introducing projects and developers with less experience and assuming a longer duration for their realization. At the same time, they will also diversify the portfolio of products and services, targeting more industries, but also companies from more countries.

“Right now, at OVES Enterprise we are maintaining our plan to reach 200 developers by the end of the year and we are trying to diversify our portfolio as much as possible. At the same time, we increased the sales and marketing team to accelerate the growth of the number of customers. We hope, with the opening of the US office, at the end of the year, to get even more clients from this region and we are adapting our strategy for allocating resources to clients, trying to be as efficient as possible, maintaining the current fees”, says Mihai Filip.

As for the companies, in addition to managing their budgets more carefully, they are also turning to other countries in the region, such as Serbia, Bulgaria, Poland, in an attempt to reduce risks. Large firms try to minimize development risk by spreading globally, having development centers scattered across the globe: in this part of Europe, in India, the US and, more recently, even in Africa.

Thus, in just 7 months after the start of the war in Ukraine, the dynamics of the IT industry in Romania changed radically, from a high demand for programmers and projects that needed to be delivered as quickly as possible, to a decrease in demand that causes a resettlement of the market at all levels.