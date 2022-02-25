The strategies behind online casino games

While many casino games involve a strong element of luck, experienced players will know that being familiar with the games improves your chances immeasurably. Every game has a strategic element, whether that’s just through a thorough understanding of the odds or the skill of knowing when to bet and when not to, and this is true whether you are playing in person or online.

Skill vs Luck

Some games are easier to master than others, particularly those with an element of skill such as poker and blackjack, whereas those that rely largely on luck need experience as well as being able to follow rules and calculate odds. It’s relatively hard to strategise for games of chance, such as roulette, as the outcome is random and so, therefore, are the chances of winning, but there are some strategies that can improve your odds.

Of course, the chances are that a completely random game will go in your favour every so often, and sometimes it can feel as though you are on a ‘lucky streak’ if your number comes up on the roulette wheel more than once. For those that want to give themselves a more reliable edge, however, there are games that can be mastered relatively easily once you know the basics of how to improve your odds.

Learning strategies such as these takes time and requires practice to ensure that you are making the most of every opportunity to win, so many players practice online to refine their understanding of the statistics. Playing a digital game can be different to playing in person, but live casino games are a great way to practice your strategies and ensure that you can use them in real-time even when playing in a busy casino.

Blackjack

There are a few simple rules that can help you to win at blackjack, but it’s important to apply them consistently otherwise you will not see the benefit.

Splitting

You get the option to split your cards if you are dealt a matching pair, and this can be confusing for some players. The general rule is that you always split aces and never split tens, although there are rules pertaining to various other combinations of cards depending on what the dealer has.

Doubling

In some versions of blackjack, you are allowed to double your stake in return for one extra card, but that is the only card you are allowed so your hand is over once you’ve doubled. It is another strategy that can help you win if you know when to use it, and standard advice is to double down whenever you are dealt an eleven, but for other opening hands it depends on what the dealer has.

Surrender

Some casinos and tables offer the chance to surrender, so long as you haven’t taken a card, so if you have a 15 and the dealer has a 10 showing, then you are statistically unlikely to win, so you may want to surrender. Knowing when to do this can save you money and allow you to bet more on good hands, so it should always be a consideration.

Texas Hold ‘Em Poker

In blackjack, everyone is playing against the dealer, but in poker, players are pitted against each other as well, so there are more options for strategic play in games such as Texas Hold ‘Em. Your first opportunity for strategic play comes in your place at the table as the person ‘on the button’ plays their hand last, and so has more insight into the other player’s hands than the person who has to act first.

Some tips for playing Texas Hold ‘Em:

Keep an eye on other players

This may be a popular casino movie trope, where people try to spot others’ ‘tells’, but if you can get a sense for who likes to bluff and who is suddenly betting more than they have in previous hands, you will have an advantage. Of course, this works both ways, so try not to reveal too much about your hand by practising your poker face.

Don’t show the flop for free

If you have a good starting hand, then be wary of letting other players see the flop without at least raising the bet by the minimum. Players will often avoid betting on a weak hand, so pushing them into a decision can strengthen your position significantly.

Don’t throw good money after bad

Some players hate folding after the flop when they already have money in the pot, but it can be the best way to minimise your losses. A good hand can quickly be a losing hand if the flop doesn’t go your way, so it can be a good time to get out and wait for your time to come.

When you’re playing games such as poker online, you may not have the benefit of being able to see your fellow players’ faces, but you have the advantage that they can’t see yours either. Playing online is also faster which can be an advantage for those with a more aggressive playing style, as this is magnified when playing online in a way that many players use to their advantage.

Whatever your favourite casino game, you can improve your odds by playing strategically, so it’s worth doing a little research and practising whenever you get the chance. Even if you learn the best thing to do in any situation, playing your chosen game is always the best way to master it.