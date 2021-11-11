The tram designed for Timișoara Municipality by Bozankaya, awarded for technological innovation at European level

How many tests a tram must pass before it can be put into circulation.

On October 26th, Bozankaya Otomotiv, part of the Turkish-German consortium Bozankaya-Sileo, won the ERCI (European Railway Clusters Initiative) award in the “Best Large Enterprise” category for innovating the battery of the tram designed for Timișoara Municipality. The jury of the most prestigious institution in the domain of the European railway system technologies appreciated the alternative solution aiming at the economy at the investment costs in the electrification of the catenary suspension, maintenance and service of the classic infrastructure.

”With the high voltage battery application integrated into the tram drive system, catenary-free drive is provided; due to this battery concept based on Lithium-ion chemistry, it is possible to drive 63 km without a catenary under normal operating conditions”, declared ERCI jury.

With a length of 30 meters and a maximum capacity of 251 persons (48 on the seats and 203 standing), the tram produced by Bozankaya for Timișoara Municipality has an increased energy efficiency, being with about 2.5 tons lighter than its class vehicles.

57 tests, performed throughout Europe

Like most trams purchased in the auctions, the vehicle designed and built for Timișoara is not a series product, but a unique one, adapted to local public transport requirements and needs. It complies with all the standards imposed by the European Union, the mandatory tests being performed by accredited laboratories in Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic.

According to the technical specification approved by the Romanian Railway Authority, a total of 57 tests were performed, the most important being: the body test, performed in the Cetest laboratory in Spain; tests on the dynamic performance of the traction system carried out in Timișoara by experts of TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG (Switzerland); endurance and fatigue tests at the bogie frame that took place in 2 laboratories, at IABG and VZU, in Germany and the Czech Republic, respectively.

Romania also has accredited laboratories for testing and measurements in accordance with the requirements of the MRA-CIPM (International Committee on Measures and Weights) agreement. For the exact metrological traceability of the measurement results, all testing procedures are performed exclusively in accordance with the European standards requirements in force. The Timișoara tram also successfully passed the specific tests carried out in the country, through the test laboratories of RRA (Romanian Railway Authority), which aimed, among others, braking tests, the noise level in operation, electromagnetic and dynamic compatibility.

The components come from EU manufacturers

“Not only the tram tests are carried out by accredited laboratories, notified in the European Union or under RRA, but also the critical components used in the construction of Bozankaya trams are provided by well-known producers in the EU railway industry,” said Aytunç Günay, President board Bozankaya.

The tram for Iași, verified by EU experts

The Iași Municipality is also waiting to put into circulation Bozankaya trams, the first vehicle being in the latest tests and on-site verifications, most of the tests being carried out under the supervision of teams of experts from notified bodies in the European Union. Bozankaya will deliver 16 trams to Iasi, within projects financed by European non-reimbursable funds. Meanwhile, the Bozankaya Otomotiv is still waiting for the auction results for 4 other cities in Romania: Botoșani, Brăila, Galați and Ploiești.

About ERCI

Founded 11 years ago, ERCI is a meta-cluster in the European railway industry, the only one of this kind, which includes important railway clusters focused on research and innovation from 17 countries, including Italy, Poland, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Denmark, Belgium and Sweden, and over 2,000 businesses in the industry. Part of the collaboration agreement launched by the European Union, ERCI promotes business opportunities, but also an accelerated transfer of state-of-the-art technology.

About Bozankaya

Founded nearly three decades ago in Germany, with a rapid expansion in Turkey, Bozankaya has a strong track record as an innovator in developing and manufacturing environmentally friendly, energy saving, low-noise and low cost vehicles for urban public transport. Bozankaya owns the intellectual property rights for the vehicles and technology produced at its research centers in Ankara and at its vast production facilities, measuring 100.000 sqm. Maintaining a strong focus on R&D, the company has spent more than 25 million euros over 30 R&D projects within the past five years. In June 2018, Bozankaya became the first Turkish company to export metro trains, with first shipments going to the Green Line Project in Bangkok.