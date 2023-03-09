The Trickshot group expands to Brașov, plans EUR 2 M investments per location in Timișoara, Iași and Cluj-Napoca

The Trickshot group plans investments of 2 million Euros per location for the expansion in three large cities of the country: Timișoara, Iași and Cluj-Napoca.

“We see a very good market response both in our traditional area, Bucharest, and in Brașov, the most recent addition to our presence map. The public’s appetite for the Trickshot recipe convinces us that our national expansion plan meets the demands of the public – quality gastronomy and entertainment, in areas that consistently attract significant flows of people. We will invest, on average, 2,000,000 Euros in each new city where we will open a new Trickshot location”, says Ion Tănăsescu, Co-Founder and CEO of Trickshot Group.

Trickshot is a concept combining international culinary recipes, modern drink mixes and coffee specialties with the Arcade Games component, bowling, billiards & shuffleboard.