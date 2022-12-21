The Ultimate Guide for Growing Your Business on Instagram in 2023

Instagram is one of the most important social media for any brand looking to grow in 2023. It has all the features to reach a large audience with numerous content mediums.

However, if you’re looking to utilize the platform for growth, you’ve got to do it right. This article is the ultimate guide for expanding your business on Instagram in 2023 and making the most of your time on the platform.

1. Ensure you Have Followers

Part of all success on Instagram is that you have lots of followers. There are numerous tactics to get new followers on the platform, and you might need to participate in several different options to ensure you get the most from your campaigns. For instance, you could try some of the following options:

Ask friends and family to like your content.

Get staff members to follow your Instagram account.

Consider paid IG promotion – select 20 followers and buy Instagram fans for a great start.

Ensure there is an excellent mix of photos, videos, and carousels on your profile.

2. Publish Regularly

If you want Instagram to work for you, you must put in lots of effort on the platform. Regularly uploading new images, videos, reels, and stories will make the biggest difference to your chances of success on Instagram.

It takes time to create this much content, and you might need to dedicate at least one hour per day to creation. But the result will be worthwhile. Batch-producing content and scheduling it all over a week or longer will improve your chances of success.

3. Don’t Forget about Videos

While images are often the main focus of brands on Instagram, it is vital to consider that many brands have found more success with videos. Videos convey much more information within them than a simple image, and they are a great way to make a personal connection with followers.

Videos are going to take longer to produce, but they’re also going to get more attention. They have a significant impact on the followers and enquiries you will get. Having at least one video per day is an excellent option for your Instagram account, though this needs to be used in conjunction with other mediums like images.

4. Tell a Story

What is more engaging than a story? Instagram travel bloggers are known for telling their stories to audiences and creating the best content. It is why travel accounts have some of the largest followings. You can create numerous stories, regardless of your niche. Use hashtags to separate them and audiences to discover them.

Therefore, audiences click on a hashtag and will see all the content related to the story. Storytelling can be an excellent way for you to sell products. And you also get others involved.

5. Collaborate with Other Brands

Reach out to others in your or a similar niche and work with them to create content and stories. The results can be staggering, with collaboration partners sharing the content from your profile, and you share theirs with everyone’s followers. Therefore, you can be discovered by new audiences, and you will see a rise in followers.

You’ll also be able to sell products in the content that help you increase sales. There are numerous ways you can establish a strong business for the longer term as well. With future collaborations, you will see more value from your Instagram input.

6. Use Influencers

Be sure that you use influencers in your marketing tactics. There are so many different ways that they can help you. For one, they can market your brand to their followers, bringing in new audiences that might be interested in what you offer.

Another way they can help you is to act as affiliate marketers, where they convince potential customers to purchase from you, and the affiliate gets a commission from each sale. Some affiliate marketing campaigns can make merchants a lot of money, and the process is very lucrative for influencers. There are numerous websites that help you find the best influencer for the next campaign.

7. Build a Strong Content Calendar

Proper planning prevents poor performance, and this saying is no more true than with social media campaigns. A calendar is when you have the date and time of when you would like particular pieces of content to be released. As a result, your social marketing team knows what they should be producing.

At the same time, content strategies seem more integrated, and as a result, they will perform better overall. Create your calendar on one of numerous platforms, including Google Sheets, Google Docs, Spreadsheets, and more.

8. Use Hashtags

Hashtags are not as powerful as they were. However, they are still a vital part of the social media world. Using about three hashtags on each post, whether you are publishing a video or image, is critical to get your content discovered by new individuals.

When new audiences discover your brand, they are able to follow you and take actions such as sharing, commenting and liking your content. Don’t be tempted to overuse hashtags, too many hashtags can be lower engagements and results.

9. Ask for Interactions

Ask for what you want from audiences in your social media content. For instance, do you want people to like and share your content with their followers, or are you looking for them to check out your website? Be sure to ask them for the interaction that you want.

In case you need some examples, watch numerous successful YouTube channels and see how they are doing it, they are masters at asking the audience.

10. Be Prepared

One of the worst mistakes that small brands make when using a social media platform, any platform, is that they tend to have enough content to sustain regular publishing. As a result, they tend to have time when there is lots of content published on a consistent schedule and then droughts when there is nothing published.

This strategy on a social feed can be infuriating for audiences and harm your brand in the long term. Therefore, build a better reservoir of content that you can be sure will generate interest in the long term.

11. Brand Images

Using branding within your content, like adding a logo or specific colors, designs, etc. can make all the difference. It allows audiences to spot your brand in the large collection of content in a news feed on Instagram. Just the little touches to content make your brand on Instagram.

12. Use Seasonal Holidays

2023 will be full of fun holidays you can use to market your brand. For instance, you may create content based on Valentine’s Day, Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Christmas, and more.

These events can be an excellent opportunity to be discovered by new audiences because you can use hashtags and key search terms to get your content discovered by people who are excited about these times too. In addition, you might want to use dates like Black Friday and Cyber Monday that see a massive amount of social media traffic.