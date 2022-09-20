The uncertain economic context is rekindling the interest of candidates for jobs abroad

With over 10,000 applications since September 1st, this is shaping up to be the month with the most applicants looking to work abroad. Although their first options remain by far the jobs in Romania and those that can be done remotely, the offers from abroad are being reconfigured in an increasingly clear area of ​​interest.

“There were two years in which Romanians were wary of the idea of ​​working in another country. Either because, in the first phase, in a pandemic context, it seemed safer for them to stay here, or because, later, the labor market here recovered spectacularly and they had enough options in Romania as well. Now, however, the uncertain economic context, inflation, rising prices make candidates look with increased interest at job offers from outside”, says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania

Depending on the level of experience, the categories mid level (2-5 years of experience) and entry level (maximum 2 years of experience) apply the most to jobs posted by foreign employers. Next come the very young, without any experience, while only 20% of applications belong to senior level specialists and managers. “As for the specialists, we see more and more situations where they apply and get hired in a company abroad, but they work remotely and thus remain in Romania. IT specialists, for example, specialists in marketing or digital marketing, are perhaps the most frequently encountered such cases in recent times”, explains Bogdan Badea.

Germany is the country chosen by most (a third) of those who want to go to work abroad. The Netherlands, France, Belgium and Great Britain follow, while the destinations that for years in a row dominated the choices of Romanians when it came to emigration, namely Spain and Italy, are dethroned by countries such as Ireland, Austria, Denmark or Norway. New entrants in the ranking are the United Arab Emirates.

The fields to which the largest number of applications go are transport / logistics / import – export, retail, manufacturing, tourism, food industry, construction, services and agriculture. There is no faithful reflection in the fields for which companies from abroad are looking for the most candidates, given that most of the jobs posted by them on eJobs.ro are in construction, production, transport, energy, naval and aeronautical industry, automobile, food industry and services.

“Salary and better living conditions are the main arguments that those who want to emigrate, even for a limited period of time, have. Those who leave end up earning 3-4 times more than in Romania, on jobs and in similar fields”, says Badea.

Apart from the experience they must have in a particular field, employers are primarily looking for college graduates and skilled workers. As for the foreign languages ​​they must master, the most frequently mentioned in job ads are English, German, Finnish, French and Spanish.