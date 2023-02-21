The Up MultiBeneficii platform now available on mobile

From now on, Up Romania’s users can manage and access their flexible benefits directly from their mobile phones using the Up Mobil app, available in App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. The app has a dedicated MultiBeneficii section which now allows users to use the Up MultiBeneficii extra-salary benefits platform.

Up Romania has designed Up MultiBeneficii, a platform that provides efficient management of extra-salary benefits for employees. The platform offers a variety of attractive benefits and special offers for employees to choose from, giving employers a competitive edge and employees autonomy and flexibility. A great advantage of Up MultiBeneficii is that it allows employees, rather than the employers, to decide how to allocate their funds. Now, users can access Up MultiBeneficii directly from the Up Mobil app, making the experience more convenient.

Up MultiBeneficii includes the popular Up products – “Up Dejun”, “Up Cadou”, “Up Vacanta” and “Up Cultura”, which already been appreciated by users. Aditionally, the Up MultiBeneficii platform offers a range of services tailored to each generation, from health insurance, transport and pension plans for Baby Boomers to nutrition services, gym memberships, tourism and training for Millennials, and therapy, counseling or even cleaning services, often sought after by Generation Z employees. Moreover, the app provides a personalised experience of available offers and extra-salary benefits, depending on individual user preferences.

By launching the mobile version of the Up MultiBeneficii platform, already used by many employees, Up Romania aims to respond to the need for the most efficient use of extra-salary benefits, using current technology, familiar to all generations, directly in the application for Up Mobil smartphones.

Up Mobil’s application provides an intuitive and user-friendly experience of accessing, monitoring and managing fringe benefits by phone. It shows a history of benefits accessed, budget info, and users have the possibility to request products and services. Moreover, the mobile version of Up MultiBeneficii introduces notifications and alerts with real-time information about new offers and the ability to filter products according to criteria such as price, brand and taxation, so that customers can easily find their ideal benefits.

“Up Romania is dedicated to providing partner companies and their employees the best services, tailored to their needs and the latest trends in the labor market, through an intuitive, customizable product with the most attractive benefits available. Up Mobil application was an important part of our digitalization process, and we have now integrated Up MultiBeneficii into it. This innovative solution is offering employees the freedom to choose the mix of extra-salary benefits they want, anytime and anywhere, according to their personal wishes, through the Up digital ecosystem.” declares Ionuț Condruz, Strategy and Business Performance Manager Up Romania.