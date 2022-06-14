THETA Furniture & More inaugurates the new custom-made furniture production factory, following  EUR 4 M investment

THETA Furniture & More, a Romanian integrator of interior design solutions, officially opened the doors of the new custom-made furniture production factory, in Păulești, Prahova County. The moment was marked by an event with guests from the real estate industry and the interior design segment. The investment in the production plant is about 4 million euros.

The current factory replaces the original one, which until the beginning of last year was in Blejoi, Prahova. The construction of the new factory started in May 2021 and was completed at the beginning of 2022. The land on which the unit is located in Păulești covers an area of ​​20,000 sq m and the production factory, the related storage spaces and its own car park totals an area of ​​5000 sq m.

“The opening of the new factory will support us to achieve our goals for the coming years: doubling our production capacity and to reach revenues of 25 million euros by 2025. The production plant was from the beginning our main investment; the initial role of the company was the one of a custom-made furniture producer, and in the last seven years we became an integrator with complete interior design solutions.” says Florin Gheorghe, CEO and co-founder of THETA Furniture & More.

“The factory is our smartest investment and an innovation center, both in terms of modern equipment, new technological flow and professional workforce,” – added Florin Gheorghe.

Since its launch in 2008, THETA has worked with over 1,500 clients, both Romanian and international companies from segments such as office buildings, commercial, HoReCa and medical. Thus, the company has arranged over 350,000 sqm of interior space for customers with spaces located in buildings such as AFI Park, Ana Tower Building, The Mark Building, Green Court Building (B and C), Oregon Park, Enayati Medical City, Hotel Sinaia (restaurant area), Hotel Mamaia, Sky Club and others.

At this moment, the export segment represents 20% of the business and the company has delivered custom-made furniture for companies from countries such as Belgium, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland.

Business estimated at 16-18 million euros in 2023

For this year, the company’s management estimates a turnover of 14 million euros compared to 10 million euros in 2021. Also, the management of THETA Furniture & More expects that by the end of the current year, the number of customers and projects delivered will increase by 20% compared to 2021.

“ We invested in THETA in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic, when office space was almost empty. We strongly believe in Florin’s power and ability to change the way interior spaces in Romania look, whether we are talking about offices, medical clinics, restaurants or hotels. The new factory will certainly help us a lot to achieve our goals.” says Cornel Fumea, Board Member of THETA Furniture & More and Founding Partner Black Sea Fund, the investment fund that owns 50% of the company by 2020.