Three Romanian companies are recognized by Deloitte 2020 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 programme with the Impact Star Award

DCS Plus, Druid and Tremend are the Romanian companies recognized by Deloitte 2020 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 programme with the Impact Star Award, which acknowledges companies for successfully linking proprietary products and services with a positive impact on society, business, innovation, environment and diversity. DCS Plus focuses on developing and delivering business enterprise products for the travel and tourism industry, Druid specializes in developing intelligent virtual assistants dedicated to complex enterprise processes, and Tremend, which has been included in previous editions of the Technology Fast 50 ranking for the fastest growing companies in CE, develops agile digital transformation solutions by using artificial intelligence.

“This year’s edition of the CE Technology Fast 50 programme recognizes not only the sustained revenue growth of companies that improve business performance by creating technology solutions, but also the overall positive impact on the world. The Impact Star Award is a special recognition introduced for the first time in 2020, in this unprecedented context created by the COVID-19 pandemic that has transformed business models and our lives at a very high speed and intensity. I congratulate our Romanian laureates for their achievements in creating such positive effects on different layers of the society and on the business environment,” said Andrei Ionescu, Partner-in-Charge, Management Consulting and Risk Advisory, Deloitte Romania, and Local Leader for Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition.

The fastest growing technology companies in Central Europe

The winner of the main category of the ranking, which recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in CE that have been operating for at least four years, is Packhelp, a Polish software company which developed a solution that provides businesses with access to custom-branded packaging with minimal environmental impact. Packhelp had an average growth in revenue of 9,077% between 2016 and 2019. The following two positions are occupied by two Czech businesses, DoDo, a software company specialized in “last mile” and same-day delivery services powered by technology, with a growth rate of 8,427%, and UlovDomov.cz, the largest and most comprehensive database of apartments for rent in the Czech Republic, registering a growth of 5,535%. Companies included in the main ranking registered an average growth rate of 1,460%.

This years’ competition, now at its 21st edition, is dominated by software companies (30 entries), followed by media and entertainment (11 companies), hardware (four companies), fintech (three companies) and health and life sciences (two companies). More than 80% of the companies present in the 2020 ranking are first time entrants, which indicates the fast-paced growth of young technology companies in the region.

The Rising Star category

Besides the main category, which includes the fastest growing companies in the technology sector, the prestigious Deloitte 2020 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 also rewards younger businesses with a strong growth, likely to feature in the main category in the years to come, in the Rising Star category. FF Trader from the Czech Republic, a developer of an educational platform for traders in the financial markets, is the second year in a row winner of this category, with a growth rate of 2,356%.

The Rising Stars category is dominated by companies in the software sector and by new entries, as 23 out of the 25 companies included in this category are featured for the first time in the ranking.

In order to be considered eligible for the main category of CE Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies had to meet several financial criteria, such as having reported a minimum €50,000 annual operating revenue in the first three years (2016-2018) and at least €100,000 in 2019. They also must be headquartered in Central Europe and own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology.

Additionally, Deloitte ranks companies that show great potential, but are not mature enough to meet the criteria of the main category. Players that have exceeded revenues of €30,000 in each of the last three years (2017–2019) are included in the Rising Stars category.