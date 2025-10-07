Timisoara’s Former Solventul Site to Become Residential Area

Nhood, an integrated real estate services and solutions company present in 10 European countries, including Romania, has announced a strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers, a leading international real estate investor. The partnership will focus on transforming the former Solventul industrial platform in Timișoara, an iconic site with a history dating back to 1869.

As a pioneer in urban regeneration, Nhood will use its real estate services to support the development of the approximately 45-hectare former industrial platform. The site will be transformed into a primarily residential area, complemented by integrated retail, office, service, and public amenities. The project is designed to support a mix of secondary functions and create a sustainable, resilient development model.

Established in 1869, the Solventul Timișoara factory was a producer of alcohol and solvents that employed over 3,000 people during the communist era. The plant was a key industrial pillar of Timișoara and a major driver of the regional economy, becoming a symbol of tradition and innovation over time. After operations ceased in 1998, the site remained a strategic area with high potential for transformation.

“The Solventul platform has the potential to become a benchmark for urban regeneration, not just for Timișoara but for the entire region. Nhood Romania’s proven expertise assures us that this partnership will lead to the creation of a complex and sustainable urban ecosystem. Together, we will create a vibrant space where the local community can enjoy a higher quality of life, featuring residential areas, workspaces, and meeting places, all while preserving local traditions. We are fully dedicated to the success of this endeavor. We are confident that we will find trustworthy public partners in the Timișoara City Hall, the Timiș County Council, and other involved authorities, who are concerned, above all, with the harmonious development of the city’s western area, alongside the rest of Timișoara,” stated Carmen-Adriana Oțelea (Korșinszki), Chief Executive Officer, Reuben Brothers.

This project will be Timișoara’s most extensive urban regeneration initiative with a single owner, developed by Reuben Brothers in partnership with the Nhood Romania team.

In the first phase of the mandate, Nhood Romania will develop the project’s Master Plan. This process will begin with a comprehensive analysis of the area, including data collection and an exploratory report. It will then define a strategic, comprehensive, long-term architectural vision to be integrated into urban planning documents, feasibility studies, and the development action plan.

“For Nhood Romania, the trust placed in us by Reuben Brothers confirms our position as a strategic partner for top-tier investors. The Solventul project is the largest urban regeneration initiative in the western part of the country, and we are delighted to be able to contribute to transforming this area into a vibrant urban hub with a positive impact on the community and the economy,” said Bogdan Aldea, Head of Business Development, Nhood Romania.

The Master Plan developed by Nhood will propose functional solutions integrated with Timișoara’s urban fabric. It will also consider existing environmental conditions, including site remediation solutions, which will be outlined and executed by a team of specialized service providers in close cooperation with the competent authorities, following the best standards and practices in environmental protection.

The main objective is to create a strategic vision for urban regeneration that reflects the area’s potential for rebirth as a future urban center and integrates connections with the city’s infrastructure, including the future road link to the Timișoara bypass.

“This mandate represents a unique opportunity to complement Timișoara’s urban identity with an emblematic project. We will integrate principles of mixed-use development, sustainable mobility, and public space hierarchy to offer an urban regeneration model that will remain relevant for future generations,” stated Ruxandra Dragomir, Head of Development, Nhood Romania.