Corinthia announced the appointment of Todd Cilano as General Manager of its hotel in Bucharest, on the occasion of the hotel’s official inauguration party.

On Wednesday 24 September 2025, Todd Cilano and owners Niro Investment Group welcomed ambassadors, dignitaries, cultural figures and leaders from the worlds of business and hospitality to Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest for its official grand opening party. The occasion affirmed the hotel’s position as a landmark of quiet luxury in the capital.

The event took place in the presence of the Corinthia international board members gathered in Bucharest, the Ambassadors of France, Switzerland, Spain, China and Italy, alongside CEOs from the banking, telecommunications, energy, media, and construction sectors.

- Your advertising could be here -

“It is a privilege to lead Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard. Bucharest is a city on the rise, with an appetite for authentic luxury. Within Corinthia’s portfolio, this property holds particular significance – both as a gateway to Eastern Europe and as a symbol of Romania’s growing presence on the international stage. I’m looking forward to establishing the hotel as a centre of fascinating culture programming such as the exciting experiences we have planned for the remainder of the year.” – Todd Cilano, Managing Director of Corinthia Bucharest.

As part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating art, culture, and community, Corinthia Bucharest has also unveiled its Autumn–Winter 2025 programme of events. The calendar highlights a series of experiences designed to immerse guests and locals alike in the city’s dynamic culinary and sporting scene, offering unique opportunities to connect with Bucharest’s vibrant spirit.

The Bucharest opening marks another milestone in Corinthia’s expanding global portfolio, with Corinthia Rome opening early 2026.