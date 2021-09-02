Tohani Romania moves towards experiential wine tourism: public invitation to grape harvesting, at Moșia de la Tohani

Tohani Romania announces the start of the harvest season in the heart of the Tohani vineyard, #AcasăLaFeteascaNeagră. Thereby, on September 25 and October 2, Tohani invites people who are eager to find out how Tohani wine is made and why Tohani values ​​hand-harvesting for a perfect wine, to grape harvesting. The event is part of the company’s strategy to become a major player in the local wine tourism segment, where it has invested 6 million euro.

Vineyard harvesting is both an intense period for the Tohani team, but also a celebration. Therefore, we aim to make all those who love wine part of our story, because for over 15 years, Tohani has been telling the story of Romanian wine right here, #AcasăLaFeteascaNeagră. The harvesting experience is unique, as well as the taste of local wines, and we aim that more and more Romanians to live this experience, said Virgil Mândru, CEO of Tohani Romania.

Thereby, those who want to participate at this event are warmly welcomed at Tohani Romania, based on a pre-registration. Then, during the two harvesting sessions in September and October, the participants, together with Cosmin Tudoran, ”The wine teacher”, will be prepared through an instruction, having at their disposal a whole day and a rich vineyard, ready for harvest.

For every five buckets collected, the participants involved in this experience will receive a bottle of Tohani wine. The breaks will be sprinkled with stories told by the vineyard’s sommelier, right on the terraces of the vineyard and tastings of the famous varieties of Tohani.

At Tohani, we strongly believe that the wine we produce bears the imprint of those who harvested it, so every grape harvest has value, every grain chosen is important. Therefore, in addition to the investments made in the vineyard, we invest in the people who complete what is born in the land of Tohani. We had many requests to participate in the grape harvest, and this year, with our expansion in the wine tourism area and increasing the accommodation capacity, we can enjoy together this special moment of he grape harvesting, said Virgil Mândru.

The harvest day will end with a campfire, music, an authentic Romanian meal and wine to complete the experience of harvesting in the vineyard at Moșia de la Tohani. Details related to this event and the conditions of participation and registration are available on the Tohani Romania website.

“Moșia de la Tohani”, the wine under the label of which the grape-picking event takes place, won multiple medals at local and international competitions. In 2019 edition, Mo;ia de la Tohani won gold at Excellence Awards Vinul.ro held in Bucharest and also silver at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2020 held in Great Britain and respectively the Silver Medal at the World Competition in Brussels, which took place this year.

Continuing the strategy of placing Feteasca Neagră, the best-selling red wine variety in Romania, on the international wine map, Tohani Romania completed in 2021 the first part of a large investment project in wine tourism. So, starting with June, this year, the accommodation capacity within the Tohani complex has increased to 20 rooms, being able to accommodate up to 40 tourists. The total investment in the project dedicated to tourism has been 5 million euros, so far, and will be followed by another project worth 1 million.

The grape harvesting sessions are a unique experience for those who are eager to discover wine in all its forms. The harvesting experience is a celebration spent with people who appreciate wine born in Tohani. For us, grape harvesting is a joy, but also a duty that we assume as promoters of Romanian wine – adds Virgil Mândru, CEO of Tohani Romania.