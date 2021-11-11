Tommy Hilfiger launches e-commerce platform in Romania

Tommy Hilfiger announced the launch of tommy.com, in Romania. The launch of the e-commerce platform follows Tommy Hilfiger’s strategy to drive digitization across the business and build its online community by reaching the next generation of consumers. The local tommy.com is operated by SARKK S.A., the exclusive distributor of TOMMY HILFIGER in Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Albania, Northern Macedonia and Moldavia.

Through the new tommy.com, consumers will have access to a wide range of Tommy Hilfiger labels, including TOMMY HILFIGER menswear, womenswear, kids and TOMMMY JEANS.

The Tommy Hilfiger platform operates omnichannel, offering the fans of the brand the choice to have the purchased products delivered to them by courier to pick them up from one of the selected Tommy Hilfiger stores.

To celebrate the launch, a dedicated online media event took place on November 10th.

Discover your style@tommy.com, the theme of this unique brand event, offered celebrities, influencers, fashion stylists and friends of the brand to come together to celebrate the new premium online shopping experience offered by Tommy Hilfiger.

The event hosted by Anca Serea and Alexandru Constantin was opened by a delightful sketch made by the actors Ana Odagiu and Sergiu Costache. In order to discover together with the public the coolest fashion trends as well as tips & tricks for the best online shopping experience eight of the most important fashion stylists and the most beloved influencers in the fashion and entertainment industry joined them: Roxana Voloșeniuc, Domnica Mărgescu, Adina Vîlcea, Ovidiu Buta, Lorena Vișan, Ellie White, Diana Munteanu and Lucy Faur.

Giorgos Betchavas Managing Director of SARKK S.A. said that “after 15 years in Romania we considered crucially to expand our business experience, with the new website tommy.com“. He added that he customer satisfaction is the company’s main priority. The TH top representative in Romania pointed out that the brand makes no compromise when it comes to fabrics, that’s why an important share of the TH products are made of organic fibers.

The guests attending the Wednesday’s media event underlined the importance of sustainability in fashion industry and for the TH brand, while praising the launch of the e-commerce platform as a more convenient way to shop in those days, both for women and men.

No matter if they are elegant, casual or sports, the Tommy Hilfiger collections are now more easy to access through the new online platform, which has all the necessary tools at hand. All you have to do is “Discover Your Style”. There are over 2,000 TOMMY HILFIGER stores in over 100 countries around the world, including global flagships in four locations: Brompton Road, London; Omotesando, Tokyo; Regent Street, London; and Schadowstraße, Düsseldorf. Selected stores are located in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Cannes, Cologne, Dublin, Florence, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Lima, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Moscow, Mumbai, Munich, Osaka, Panama City, Punta del Este, Santiago, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Vienna and Zurich.