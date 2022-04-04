Top 5 Casinos with Best Online Roulette Selection in Romania for 2022

Roulette is definitely the most popular casino game among Romanians. You can find a big number of individuals that play this game online or in brick-and-mortar casinos. Of course, the online version is much more popular because it offers flexibility, bonuses, and a wide range of roulette variants.

How to choose the right online roulette sites in Romania

Choosing a roulette online casino is not as easy as it seems at first glance. The first thing you need to check is the license that a gambling platform you like possesses. If there is no license, that means no one guarantees you protection.

On the other hand, the next thing you need to put into consideration is the selection of roulette games. The best gambling sites in Romania will always try to offer as many games as possible. That way, they want to split from the mass of other casinos and meet the requirements and expectations of every player.

We highlighted 5 good options in the list below. If you consider our list too short, you can find more best online roulette sites in Romania on www.roulettesites.org/romania/. That way you will get some useful pieces of information from different sources. But, before you do that, let’s find out our top 5 picks. Let’s go!

NetBet

NetBet certainly is one of the best roulette sites in Romania. Believe it or not, all the players will get a welcome bonus of up to 2000 RON. The website offers more than 20 live roulette games as well as more than 20 games you can play on your smartphone.

However, the most important thing is security. Romania is ranked #53, and we do know that most Romanians care about their security while playing casino games. The licenses and certificates that this casino has confirmed that there is nothing you should worry about!

Besides, the average site rating we found online is 4.95 out of 5. This only confirms that the majority of previous and current customers of this online casino are satisfied with the service and products they get.

888Casino

888Casino is also a perfect option for people. The first feature we have to highlight is the welcome package. All people who deposit money will get 100% for all the deposits up to 1000 RON. Apart from that, they will get 30 free spins they can use for a wide range of games. There are currently more than 170 games in the game catalog and around 20 live roulette tables you can enjoy. Cool offer, isn’t it?

Betfair

Betfair also offers some incredible gambling options. Just like in the previous two cases, we have to admire the welcome package that all players will get. Unfortunately, there is no no-deposit bonus, but that’s not something that should bother you. For all the deposits that you make up to 1000 RON, you will get a 100% bonus.

While we are writing this article, there are 5 live roulette games you can enjoy as well as more than 20 mobile-friendly games. We are aware of the fact that nearly 27 million people use smartphones in Romania. Because of that, we also know that most of them will use their smartphones to play games. Mobile games are definitely an important factor!

Unibet

The welcome package that Unibet offers is a bit different compared to others. Just like in the previous cases, you will have to deposit money to get some promotions. You will get a 100% bonus for all the deposits up to 1000 RON. However, the different thing about the welcome package actually relates to free spins. All the first-time customers will get 150 free spins. However, they can use that bonus only for the Burning Hot game. If you are a fan of that game, then we are sure you will like what you just read.

Other features we have to highlight is the number of games. There are 10 live roulette options Romanian players can enjoy. Apart from that, there are more than 20 roulette games you can play on your smartphone. We already highlighted the importance of mobile-friendly games, so we are sure most of you would be happy to try them out.

Fortuna

Fortuna offers nearly 10 live table games on the website. But there are more than 180 mobile games you can play which is a great thing! But the most special thing about this casino is the welcome package. It is the best one on this list. You will get a 100% bonus for all the first-time deposits up to 2000 RON. That will allow you to explore more roulette variants and find the one that suits you the most.

Conclusion

These five casinos have the best roulette selection. However, they also offer a wide range of other games such as slots, baccarat, blackjack, etc. We recommend you register for all five of them and find out which one suits you the most. If you need any additional information, you can check the link we attached at the beginning of the article. We wish you good luck!