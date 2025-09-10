Top 5 State-Owned Energy Companies by Turnover

The energy sector drives the economy

According to the 2024 financial reports available on the financial analysis platform RisCo.ro, the energy sector proves to be the most profitable and dynamic, largely supported by the performance of state-owned companies in this field.

Top 5 state-owned companies by turnover

1. HIDROELECTRICA S.A.

At the top of the ranking is HIDROELECTRICA S.A. with an impressive turnover of over 9.6 billion lei. The Hydroelectric Power Production Company “HIDROELECTRICA” S.A. has strengthened both its position in the energy sector and its market reputation, with more than 20 years of experience. However, in the past year, it recorded a turnover decrease of about 22%, according to data from RisCo.ro.

A net profit of over 4 billion lei highlights the company’s efficiency and sustainability, while also confirming the strategic role that “HIDROELECTRICA” S.A. plays in strengthening the national economy.

2. TRANSELECTRICA S.A.

In second place is TRANSELECTRICA S.A. With a turnover growth of about 65% in 2024, the National Power Transmission Company “TRANSELECTRICA” S.A. surpassed the 7.6 billion lei threshold and reported a net profit of over 580 million lei, demonstrating the company’s stability even in a challenging economic environment.

3. ROMGAZ S.A.

In third place is ROMGAZ S.A., with a turnover exceeding 7.5 billion lei in 2024 and a net profit of over 3 billion lei. This impressive turnover reflects the state-owned company’s ability to adapt to economic conditions and face market challenges. However, it is worth noting that last year the company recorded a 12.6% decrease in turnover.

4. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

With more than 25 years of activity, NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. ranks fourth among state-owned companies by turnover. According to financial data available on RisCo.ro, the National Company “NUCLEARELECTRICA” S.A. recorded a 37% decrease in turnover in 2024.

Nevertheless, according to the latest financial reports, “NUCLEARELECTRICA” S.A. had a turnover of over 4.6 billion lei and a net profit of 1.7 billion lei. Although its turnover decreased, the company managed to remain among the top state-owned firms by turnover, proving its strategic market position and its ability to manage economic challenges.

5. Complexul Energetic Oltenia S.A.

In fifth place is Complexul Energetic Oltenia S.A., despite a 48% drop in turnover. The latest financial report shows a net profit of 317 million lei and a turnover exceeding 3.2 billion lei. With 13 years of activity, this state-owned company managed to achieve a turnover worthy of a place in the ranking.

The turnover data of state-owned companies for the last fiscal year underline the major economic importance of this sector.

The fact that the top state-owned energy companies report considerable turnover demonstrates their ability to generate significant revenues and manage resources efficiently to ensure long-term stability. Although some state-owned firms recorded decreases in turnover, they adapted to the economic context and maintained competitiveness despite market fluctuations.

Moreover, these companies have a significant impact on Romanian society, as their capacity to generate profit makes them essential components of national energy policies.