JYSK, Phillip Morris, Deichmann, dm drogerie markt and Starbucks are the companies most appreciated by their employees, according to “Top Employers Undelucram.ro 2024”, a ranking conducted by the Undelucram.ro platform, the largest online community of employees in Romania and one of the most important in Central and Eastern Europe.

The ranking was based on anonymous feedback submitted by employees on the platform between October 2023 and October 2024. The Undelucram.ro ranking is the only one in Romania created as a result of employees’ opinions and not based on the companies’ public image.

The position in the ranking is determined according to:

the overall score (70%)

(70%) the score for five other criteria (each with a percentage of 6%) considered important by the employees: career opportunities; salary package; work/life balance; management; procedures and values.

This year’s overall ranking is led by companies in retail (three organizations) and finance&banking (three institutions), with the remaining companies in quick serving restaurants, manufacturing and IT&C.

The main change in this edition of the ranking is the existence of only one IT&C company in the overall ranking, the IT&C sector dominating the top for the last ten years. In addition, in most of the years, the first place has been occupied by IT&C companies: Microsoft, UiPath and MassMutual are just a few of the tech companies that have been in the top position over the years.

“The results of this year’s top 10 could be unexpected, but since 2022, we have observed a diversity in the industries represented in the top ten. For nearly a decade, the IT sector dominated this ranking, consistently placing the most organizations in the leading spots, and often even occupying the top position. However, this year marks a significant decline for the sector, with only one IT&C company making it into the top ten. On the other hand, companies in the retail and financial sectors have shown remarkable growth, with six of the top ten organizations coming from these two areas. JYSK, the leader in the current edition, has maintained a strong position, ranking in the top five for the past four years. Thus, JYSK is a very good example of best practices on the role of human interaction”, stated Costin Tudor, founder and CEO of Undelucram.ro.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this award. It represents the collective effort of all our colleagues, to whom we extend our gratitude for their hard work and commitment every day. Achieving first place confirms that we are on the right path, and we promise to keep pushing forward. We remain committed to creating a workplace where our colleagues feel motivated and happy. Additionally, we aim to become the first choice for candidates seeking a career in retail, and this award brings us one step closer to that goal,” stated Johanna Chivaran, HR Manager of JYSK Romania.

The insurance sector enters the top for the first time

In addition to the general employers’ top for large companies, Undelucucram.ro also provides industry specific rankings including sectors such as: insurance, banking, BPO and services, consultancy, engineering, IT&C, quick serving restaurants, food retail, non-food retail, production of consumer goods, industrial production, health and pharma, telecommunications.

The insurance category was included for the first time in this edition of the ranking, as it now meets the eligibility requirements.

Also, starting in 2022, Undelucram.ro has been conducting a ranking dedicated to SMEs (organizations with fewer than 250 employees).

“The ranking once again reflects the macro trends we have observed over the past year and a half. We see a global slowdown in IT&C, a resurgence in the financial-banking sector—which was the most appreciated sector before IT’s growth—and a boom in non-food retail, an industry employing a significant number of young people,” added Costin Tudor.

The complete overall ranking, as well as the rankings by industry, will be available in the Top 100 Best Employers to Work for in 2025 Catalog published by Undelucram.ro in February 2025. Also in February, the most important trends in the labor market will be discussed at the Undelucram.ro Top Employers Conference.

THE GENERAL TOP

JYSK Romania Philip Morris Romania Deichmann dm drogerie markt Starbucks Romania Beko România Provident Financial Romania First Bank Nagarro Libra Internet Bank

TOP EMPLOYERS BY INDUSTRY

BANKING

First Bank

Libra Internet Bank

BCR

ING Bank Romania

CEC Bank

BPO & SERVICES

Iron Mountain Romania

Accenture Romania

Allianz Services

Cegedim Service Center

Veo Worldwide Services

CONSULTANCY

BearingPoint Romania

KPMG Romania

Forvis Mazars

Deloitte Romania

PwC Romania

ENGINEERING

Bosch Romania

Bertrandt

Continental Romania

Renault Group

Schaeffler Romania

IT&C

Nagarro

Porsche Engineering Romania

Betfair Romania Development

Ness Romania

Siemens Romania

QUICK SERVING RESTAURANTS

Starbucks Romania

McDonald`s Romania

KFC Romania

FOOD RETAIL

Lidl Romania

Kaufland Romania

Carrefour Romania

PENNY

Mega Image

NON-FOOD RETAIL

JYSK Romania

Deichmann

dm drogerie markt

Teilor

Dedeman

PRODUCTION OF CONSUMER GOODS

Philip Morris Romania

JTI Romania

Procter & Gamble

Molson Coors

Kellanova

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

Beko Romania

TenarisSilcotub

Hella Romania

Michelin Romania

Goodyear Romania

HEALTH & PHARMA

Dr. Max Romania

Catena

Regina Maria

Help Net Farma

Medlife

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Nokia

Ericsson Romania

Vodafone Romania

Orange Romania

Digi Romania

INSURANCE

NN Romania

BRD Asigurări de Viață

Groupama Asigurări

Allianz Țiriac Asigurări

SMEs

Veridion

Klass Wagen

ORTEC Central & Eastern Europe

Imobiliare.ro

Menatwork