JYSK, Phillip Morris, Deichmann, dm drogerie markt and Starbucks are the companies most appreciated by their employees, according to “Top Employers Undelucram.ro 2024”, a ranking conducted by the Undelucram.ro platform, the largest online community of employees in Romania and one of the most important in Central and Eastern Europe.
The ranking was based on anonymous feedback submitted by employees on the platform between October 2023 and October 2024. The Undelucram.ro ranking is the only one in Romania created as a result of employees’ opinions and not based on the companies’ public image.
The position in the ranking is determined according to:
- the overall score (70%)
- the score for five other criteria (each with a percentage of 6%) considered important by the employees: career opportunities; salary package; work/life balance; management; procedures and values.
This year’s overall ranking is led by companies in retail (three organizations) and finance&banking (three institutions), with the remaining companies in quick serving restaurants, manufacturing and IT&C.
The main change in this edition of the ranking is the existence of only one IT&C company in the overall ranking, the IT&C sector dominating the top for the last ten years. In addition, in most of the years, the first place has been occupied by IT&C companies: Microsoft, UiPath and MassMutual are just a few of the tech companies that have been in the top position over the years.
“The results of this year’s top 10 could be unexpected, but since 2022, we have observed a diversity in the industries represented in the top ten. For nearly a decade, the IT sector dominated this ranking, consistently placing the most organizations in the leading spots, and often even occupying the top position. However, this year marks a significant decline for the sector, with only one IT&C company making it into the top ten. On the other hand, companies in the retail and financial sectors have shown remarkable growth, with six of the top ten organizations coming from these two areas. JYSK, the leader in the current edition, has maintained a strong position, ranking in the top five for the past four years. Thus, JYSK is a very good example of best practices on the role of human interaction”, stated Costin Tudor, founder and CEO of Undelucram.ro.
“We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this award. It represents the collective effort of all our colleagues, to whom we extend our gratitude for their hard work and commitment every day. Achieving first place confirms that we are on the right path, and we promise to keep pushing forward. We remain committed to creating a workplace where our colleagues feel motivated and happy. Additionally, we aim to become the first choice for candidates seeking a career in retail, and this award brings us one step closer to that goal,” stated Johanna Chivaran, HR Manager of JYSK Romania.
The insurance sector enters the top for the first time
In addition to the general employers’ top for large companies, Undelucucram.ro also provides industry specific rankings including sectors such as: insurance, banking, BPO and services, consultancy, engineering, IT&C, quick serving restaurants, food retail, non-food retail, production of consumer goods, industrial production, health and pharma, telecommunications.
The insurance category was included for the first time in this edition of the ranking, as it now meets the eligibility requirements.
Also, starting in 2022, Undelucram.ro has been conducting a ranking dedicated to SMEs (organizations with fewer than 250 employees).
“The ranking once again reflects the macro trends we have observed over the past year and a half. We see a global slowdown in IT&C, a resurgence in the financial-banking sector—which was the most appreciated sector before IT’s growth—and a boom in non-food retail, an industry employing a significant number of young people,” added Costin Tudor.
The complete overall ranking, as well as the rankings by industry, will be available in the Top 100 Best Employers to Work for in 2025 Catalog published by Undelucram.ro in February 2025. Also in February, the most important trends in the labor market will be discussed at the Undelucram.ro Top Employers Conference.
THE GENERAL TOP
- JYSK Romania
- Philip Morris Romania
- Deichmann
- dm drogerie markt
- Starbucks Romania
- Beko România
- Provident Financial Romania
- First Bank
- Nagarro
- Libra Internet Bank
TOP EMPLOYERS BY INDUSTRY
BANKING
First Bank
Libra Internet Bank
BCR
ING Bank Romania
CEC Bank
BPO & SERVICES
Iron Mountain Romania
Accenture Romania
Allianz Services
Cegedim Service Center
Veo Worldwide Services
CONSULTANCY
BearingPoint Romania
KPMG Romania
Forvis Mazars
Deloitte Romania
PwC Romania
ENGINEERING
Bosch Romania
Bertrandt
Continental Romania
Renault Group
Schaeffler Romania
IT&C
Nagarro
Porsche Engineering Romania
Betfair Romania Development
Ness Romania
Siemens Romania
QUICK SERVING RESTAURANTS
Starbucks Romania
McDonald`s Romania
KFC Romania
FOOD RETAIL
Lidl Romania
Kaufland Romania
Carrefour Romania
PENNY
Mega Image
NON-FOOD RETAIL
JYSK Romania
Deichmann
dm drogerie markt
Teilor
Dedeman
PRODUCTION OF CONSUMER GOODS
Philip Morris Romania
JTI Romania
Procter & Gamble
Molson Coors
Kellanova
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
Beko Romania
TenarisSilcotub
Hella Romania
Michelin Romania
Goodyear Romania
HEALTH & PHARMA
Dr. Max Romania
Catena
Regina Maria
Help Net Farma
Medlife
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Nokia
Ericsson Romania
Vodafone Romania
Orange Romania
Digi Romania
INSURANCE
NN Romania
BRD Asigurări de Viață
Groupama Asigurări
Allianz Țiriac Asigurări
SMEs
Veridion
Klass Wagen
ORTEC Central & Eastern Europe
Imobiliare.ro
Menatwork
