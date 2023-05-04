Top global speakers present at the five business summits organized during Bucharest Tech Week

Between 22 and 26 May, Bucharest Tech Week is organising five niche business summits in areas such as Innovation, HR, Retail, Java and Software Architecture, hosted by NORD Events Center by Globalworth. The summits will consist of masterclasses and interactive thematic sessions, offering participants the opportunity to benefit from knowledge and best practice examples from international speakers, well-known experts and innovators in various areas. In addition, many leading companies will present innovative solutions and examples from their industry in the exhibition area adjacent to each Summit.

“During the first five days, dedicated to business summits, we will cover a variety of topics in the tech area and offer participants knowledge and practical examples, along with the stories of international experts, specialists in various business fields. So, we are expecting all those passionate about a deeper insight into the technologies of the future with an infusion of know-how and examples of the most innovative solutions on the market”, said Alexandru Măxineanu, Managing Partner UNIVERSUM Expo.

The 5 Business Summits will feature selected speakers, experts in their field, who will share their knowledge and experience with participants.

One of them is Dr. Frank Möbius, Head of Technology Management and Forecast BMW Group, responsible for technology scouting and forecasting within the research division of the BMW Group. He and his team identify, analyse and evaluate new technology trends in various industries and ensure their successful implementation within the company. At the event, he will talk about how to identify technology trends and how they can be integrated into the automotive industry. He will also talk about a pioneering project in an area that opens up new possibilities in car design and customisation – with the BMW iX Flow project, the car can change its appearance digitally at the touch of a button.

Another top international speaker will be Kelsa Albert, Global People Development Manager at Farfetch Group and Associate Lecturer at London South Bank University, who has 10 years’ experience in career development, diversity, equity and inclusion programmes. She will provide attendees with insights on how companies can create a culture where employees can take control of their professional development, have a growth mindset and succeed in their careers.

Currently Digital Experience Lead at Mondelez International, Hamish Stacy has over 15 years’ experience managing consumer brands in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the US. He will reveal how brands such as Cadbury, Oreo and Philadelphia are rethinking their ecosystems to create value for consumers and retailers through consumer data-driven initiatives.

Abdelfettah Sghiouar is a Senior Cloud Developer Advocate at Google Cloud, and previously worked in data centers and infrastructures in Morocco and Belgium. At the summit, he will discuss best practices and approaches in software architecture and offer advice on implementing cloud solutions. Jean-Philippe Bempel, Java Champion and Senior Software Engineer at Datadog, has over eight years of experience in low-latency transaction systems. Jean-Philippe will explain at the event how GC (“Garbage Collection”, a memory reclamation feature built into programming languages such as C# and Java) can be used to improve application performance and resource utilization.

Leading Romanian companies come with innovative solutions at the Bucharest Tech Week business summits

The partners present at the Business Tech Week summits are leading companies with innovative solutions developed in their industry.

For example, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services Romania will present at the Innovation Summit its platform developed by the British technology company The Happiness Index, which measures in real time, using neuroscience, the level of happiness and engagement of a company’s employees and gives management the opportunity to develop their business based on a healthy organizational culture. Matt Phelan, co-founder of The Happiness Index, during his keynote address at the Innovation Summit on behalf of Sodexo BRS, will reveal the insights gained from analysing millions of employee happiness data: why it is determined, how it helps build a thriving workplace culture and how it relates to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Relex, exhibiting at the Future Retail Summit, offers advanced cloud-based solutions for supply chain and retail optimization in Romania, enabling retailers to streamline their operations, minimize waste and improve customer satisfaction while maximizing profitability. Also present at the Future Retail Summit will be Urbaniqe, which comes with innovative corporate fleet management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

N-able, present at the Java Summit, stands out for its network monitoring and management solutions, which are among the most efficient and easy-to-use on the market, as well as its advanced cyber security and disaster recovery solutions, IT solutions and services for businesses.

Up Romania is another leading Romanian company that will present at the HR Masters Summit the Up MultiBenefits platform, which offers flexible fringe benefits and helps manage them. Using this platform means much easier management of allocation of funds, financial reports and invoices, with companies being able to allocate their fringe benefit amounts themselves as easily as possible.

M247, which will be present at both the Innovation Summit and the Future Retail Summit, is one of the leading providers of business solutions for digital acceleration, with the most extensive networks, connected to the world’s leading internet exchanges. They operate from two modern state-of-the-art data centres in Bucharest and offer customers colocation/hosting services, dedicated servers, anti-DDoS, backup as a service, disaster recovery, business continuity and managed virtual firewall services.

Another partner at the Innovation Summit is Fego, which comes to the event with its “Irisphera” platform, a high-tech B2B start-up that helps fashion companies improve their e-commerce platforms by offering a personalized and unique online shopping experience. Invest HK, also at the Innovation Summit, will present the advantages of Hong Kong as a business location, namely the possibility for foreign companies to receive assistance in establishing and developing their presence in the city.

At the HR Masters Summit, attendees will learn about Joberty, a regional platform where employees can leave feedback on what it’s like to work in an IT company and where candidates can find the right job, as well as the nPloy platform, a recruitment platform based on an AI algorithm that matches talent with companies based on their mutual expectations.

Attendance at the Business Summits – 22 and 26 May – requires a ticket which can be purchased directly at https://www.techweek.ro/business-summits . Until 9 May, it has a special price of EUR 269.