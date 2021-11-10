TotalSoft, Plin Tech, team up for Charisma ERP delivery to organizations

TotalSoft, a business IT systems provider in Central and Eastern Europe, and Plin Tech, part of the KFI group, specialized in implementing integrated supply chain solutions, have signed a strategic partnership to deliver Charisma ERP to organizations, a solution dedicated to business processes digitization. The aim is to strengthen the sales, delivery, implementation and support capacity for Charisma ERP, a solution for which TotalSoft was nominated by CIO Applications Europe among the top 10 ERP solution providers in Europe.

Charisma is a ERP solution in Romania, being used by top companies in industries such as: financial services, retail, distribution, production, construction, agriculture, health, services, energy, etc. In recent years, investments have focused on migrating the solution to web, using new architectures, to allow the digitization of as many business processes as possible.

The partnership with Plin Tech comes as a natural and necessary step in the TotalSoft development strategy, which aims to expand the sales, implementation and support capabilities for the Charisma ERP solution. “We have identified in this partnership an opportunity to reach a wider market and to develop the portfolio of clients in the retail, production and logistics industries. It is a first step in a larger project, aiming to develop a network of partners through which to promote the entire suite of Charisma solutions, both in the country and in Europe”, mentions Gorkem Tursucu, CEO of TotalSoft.

With 30 years of experience in implementing solutions for traceability and for optimizing logistics processes, the KFI Italia group decided to enter the Romanian market in 2017, through the Plin Tech subsidiary. Thus, it offers access to Romanian companies both to its own solutions for digitizing all phases of the supply chain, and to the solutions and equipment of its strategic partners. With a presence both in Bucharest and in Cluj Napoca, Plin Tech ensures the coverage of the entire country, being close to customers to ensure the efficient implementation of projects.

“Plin Tech and TotalSoft complement each other through this partnership and together we manage to offer our customers innovative integrated solutions. In addition to the mix between hardware technology and software solutions, we rely on quality services, with a team of professionals with over 20 years of experience in implementing complex solutions, dedicated to increase productivity and optimize business processes and tailored requirements of each client”, Says Puiu Grozea, Country Manager of Plin Tech Romania.