Trade deficit up by EUR 4.93 bln in 2021

Romania’s trade balance deficit (FOB / CIF) amounted to 21.369 billion euros in the first 11 months of 2021, up by 4.929 billion euros compared to the same period in 2020, according to the latest report National Institute of Statistics (INS), released on Monday.

INS says that in November 2021, FOB exports amounted to 7.087 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 9.246 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 2.159 billion euros. Compared to November 2020, exports increased by 17.5% and imports by 21.5%.

Between January 1 and November 30, 2021, FOB exports amounted to 68.166 billion euros (increase by 19.4% from the similar period of 2020) and CIF imports amounted to 85.536 billion euros (+21.7%).

During the first 11 months of last year, important shares in the import and export structures are held by the following product groups: machinery and transport equipment (45.2% in export and 35.3% in import) and other manufactured products (30.6% for export and 30% for import).

The value of intra-EU trade in goods between January 1 and November 30, 2021 was 49.638 billion euros in exports and 65.013 billion euros in imports, representing 72.8% of total exports and 72.6% of total imports.

The value of non-EU27 trade in goods between 1 January and 30 November 2021 was 18.527 billion euros in exports and 24.522 billion euros in imports, accounting for 27.2% of total exports and 27.4% of total imports.