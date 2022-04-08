Tradesilvania.com and TechVentures Bank seal innovative partnership

Tradesilvania, the premium platform for investing in digital goods, is consolidating its position on the market through a new strategic partnership with TechVentures Bank, through which Romanians will be able to safely access digital assets. Thus, this partnership keeps customers’ funds in the national banking system and gives them faster access to their funds withdrawn from the platform.

The Tradesilvania – TechVentures Bank partnership aims to facilitate Romanians’ access to the digital asset market in a secure environment, in full legislative compliance, and with the application of best international customer knowledge practices. This approach comes after a study conducted by IPSOS this year at the request of Tradesilvania showed that 4 out of 10 people who have heard of cryptocurrencies own or have owned cryptocurrencies so far, and 8 out of 10 Romanians have stated that they intend to invest in digital assets in the near future.

“Through this partnership, we bring together experts from the private and institutional field to democratize Romanians’ access to the digital assets market. We want to remain among the top profile companies in his industry, and we have thus created the ideal framework that allows us to keep the annual turnovers of over 200 million euros in 2021 in the local financial system and even to attract important amounts from the European Economic Area into our country, said Ciprian Dobrescu, CEO Tradesilvania.

“We are honored by the partnership with Tradesilvania and by the fact that we are part of the mission to facilitate Romanians’ access to the digital assets market. We work with companies in the field of cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, NFT, we know that this is an unbeaten road, but we appreciate that there are areas where we can make our mark regarding how these areas will be implemented in the future. We support business innovation through solutions tailored to the profile of the companies that choose to become our long-term partners”. Cristian Alexandru Nae, Deputy General Manager at TechVentures Bank.